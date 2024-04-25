xikers, THE NEW SIX and 8TURN to participate in Road to Kingdom 2; expected release in second half of 2024

Road to Kingdom 2 has been confirmed to make a return with the second season. The production confirmed that the show is still in the planning and preparation process and is likely to be released in the second half of this year. xikers, THE NEW SIX and 8TURN will be participating in Road to Kingdom Season 2.

Road to Kingdom is a survival show in which K-pop boy groups compete with each other and get a chance to showcase their talent and performance. Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, Oneus, Veversity and TOO took part in the first season. The winners THE BOYZ along with BtoB, iKON, SF9, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and Stray Kids were a part of the second part, Kingdom. Road to Kingdom will be returning after 4 years and xikers, THE NEW SIX and 8TURN will be competing.

More about the contestant groups

xikers

xikers is a K-pop group formed by KQ Entertainment who also manage ATEEZ. The group consists of ten members which includes Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter and Yechan. They made their debut in March 2023 with the EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. In August 2023, they unveiled their second EP House of Tricky: How to Play along with the music videos for Do or Die and Homeboy.

THE NEW SIX

THE NEW SIX was formed through the audition program Loud which was held by PSY's label P Nation. Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. The group made their debut in May 2022 with the EP Way Up. Some of their hits include Move, I Need You, Love or Die and Kick It 4 Now.

8TURN

8TURN was formed by MNH Entertainment and consists of members Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu and Seungheon. They made their debut in January 2023 with EP 8Turnrise. In June 2023, they dropped their second EP Uncharted Drift with the title track Excel.

