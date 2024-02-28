10 best K-pop survival shows which are must-watch

K-pop groups like TWICE, Stray Kids, Monsta X, BIGBANG and many more were formed through survival shows. Moreover these shows also often showcase competition between already established artists. Programs like Queendom, Kingdom and more are mediums through which the groups and artists get to show their talent. On the other hand, many survival shows encourage the participation of rookies and trainees to give them a platform. Here is a look at the best K-pop survival shows.

Best K-pop survival shows

Produce 101

Produce 101 is a series of survival shows that also have a Chinese, Thai and Japanese rendition. The first season aired through 2016 and the popular temporary group, I.O.I was formed through the show. The second season which aired in 2017, gave birth to the successful boy group Wanna One. In the third season, Produce 48, Iz*One was launched. The fourth and final season, Produce X 101 was released in 2019 and X1 was formed through the show. The Produce series was a huge hit across the globe and the contestants gained experience and fame through this show.

Road to Kingdom and Kingdom: Legendary War

Kingdom is a survival show in which K-pop boy groups compete with each other and get a chance to showcase their talent and performance. Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, Oneus, Veversity and TOO took part in the first season. BtoB, iKON, SF9, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and Stray Kids were a part of the second season.

Advertisement

I-LAND

I-LAND was a K-pop survival show by HYBE and CJ ENM. The K-pop boy group Enhypen was formed through this show. 23 contestants participated in the show and Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Hee Seung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo made it to the final lineup of Enhypen. In Season 2, R You Next? aired in 2023 and is expected to launch HYBE’s third girl group after LE SSERAFIM and New Jeans.

Queendom

Queendom is a competitive series in which K-pop girl groups compete with one another and get an opportunity to display their skills and performance. Park Bom, AOA, Mamamoo, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE took part in the first season. VIVIZ, Kep1er, Brave Girls, LOONA, WJSN and former SISTAR member Hyolyn were a part of the second season.

Mix Nine

Mix Nine was a big survival show which featured YG Entertainment’s Yang Hyun Suk. In the show, he travelled to different agencies to find the next big K-pop star. The final lineup of the boy group consisted of Woo Jinyoung, Kim Hyojin, Lee Rubin, Kim Byeongkwan, Choi Hyunsuk, Song Hangyeom, Kim Minseok, Lee Donghun and Lee Byounggon. Shin Ryujin, Lee Soomin, Park Sumin, Jeon Heejin, Nam Yujin, Choi Moonhee, Kim Sori, Jang Hyogyeong and Lee Hayoung were a part of the girl group. Unfortunately, the groups did not get to debut due to contract negotiations with the other agencies.

Unpretty Rapstar and Show Me the Money

Unpretty Rapstar is a rap battle for female rap stars. Popular artists like Jessie, Cheetah, Yezi, Jimin and more have taken part in the show. Show Me the Money is the co-ed counterpart of the rap battle survival show. Rookie and professional rappers participated in this show. Rappers like Loco, Double K, Verbal Jin, LE of EXID, Bobby of iKON and more took part in it.

High School Rapper

High School Rapper was a hip-hop and rap battle show in which rookie artists and idols took part. Popular contestants include NCT’s Mark, Lee Young Ji, YoungB and more. Jessie, Tiger JK, Swings, Jay Park, Changmo, Loco and many more popular rappers were mentors on this show.

Advertisement

Boys Planet and Girls Planet 999

Boys Planet is a 2023 K-pop reality survival show through which the boy group ZEROBASEONE was formed. A total of 98 contestants from 84 countries participated. Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gun Wook and Han Yujin were selected for the final lineup. The female counterpart Girls Planet 999, released in 2021, gave birth to Kep1er. Members include Kim Chahyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

Fantasy Boys

FANTASY BOYS is a group with 11 members consisting of K-Soul Minseo, Hanbin, Hikari, Ling Qi, Hikaru, Wooseok, Sungmin, Hyeontae, Gyurae, and Kaedan. Trainees from South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand, more than 1000 in total participated in this reality show. Out of many, the top 12 were selected to debut together. The group signed with PocketDol Studio.

The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project

The Unit was a 2017 survival show which launched the temporary group UNB and UNI.T. The concept was to relaunch the idols who have already debuted and give them a chance to show their talent. UNB included Euijin, Feeldog, Daewon, Marco, Ko Ho Jung, Ji Hansol, Jun, Chan, and Kijung. UNI.T included Yang Jiwon, Bae Woohee, Yoonjo, ZN, NC.A, Euijin, Yebin, Lee Hyunjoo and Lee Suji.

Groups which were formed through survival shows

Here is a list of popular K-pop groups which were formed through survival shows.

TWICE

BIGBANG

MOMOLAND

MONSTA X

iKON

Winner

SEVENTEEN

2AM

2PM

Treasure

PENTAGON

KARA

Stray Kids

Conclusion

K-pop survival shows give an opportunity to trainees and idols to showcase their capabilities beyond what fans are already aware of. It also helps them gain popularity and gather more fans and appreciation. Many successful K-pop groups like TWICE, Stray Kids, MonstaX and more were formed through the best K-pop survival shows.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Jun Young, Lee Jae Wook, and Hong Su Zu form unexpected alliance to seize power in The Impossible Heir