XO, Kitty: From 2PM’s Taecyeon’s cameo to BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and more K-pop references

‘XO, Kitty’ is slowly catching a lot of attention for multiple reasons and it is a spin-off of the famed ‘To All the Boys’ franchise that may end up being the smallest one. The 10-episode romance first premiered on May 18 and was well received by fans of the earlier films, off which this story was based. However, netizens found more than what meets the eye as keen listeners admitted to getting distracted by all the K-pop songs running in the background of the show. We break it down for you.

K-pop songs in XO, Kitty

Right from the start, Anna Cathcart who plays Katherine Song Covey or the titular character of Kitty was surrounded by K-pop. Be it her untimely but memorable meeting with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) when SEVENTEEN’s ‘Hot’ rightfully began playing in the background, or her entry to South Korea when BTS’ ‘Telepathy’ made its way to people’s ears, K-pop was thoroughly stuffed throughout 'XO, Kitty'. The first episode itself included MOMOLAND’s ‘Baam’, BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’, SOMI’s ‘What You Waiting For’, and another SEVENTEEN song ‘Darl+ing’.

It was followed by more BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, TWICE, ITZY, SOMI, and fromis_9, to name a few. Fitting beats to appropriate moments was a skill we appreciated on the show. In fact, right as SOMI’s ‘XOXO’ played over a particularly introspective scene, we thought that sparks flew around us with just how much of a perfect fit it was.

2PM’s Ok Taecyeon’s cameo

Fans of K-pop and viewers of the show were further left wide-eyed when they spotted none other than 2PM member Ok Taecyeon, in all his handsome glory, making a cameo on ‘XO, Kitty’. He played the role of a star named Ocean Park and if the fans were not swooning over his English they were shaken by his lines. “She kept me warm on a very cold night”, might just win the dialogue of the year for how hilarious the internet has found it to be.

If that wasn’t all, ‘XO. Kitty’ made references to the influencer culture and mentioned the presence of sasaeng fans. With zoom-ins on Han River views and the magnanimous campus of KISS, the show seemed to be made for a Korean culture fan.

