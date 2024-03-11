Did you know XO, Kitty’s Eunice actor Ryu Han Bi was supposed to debut in NewJeans?

Ryu Han Bi, Eunice of XO, Kitty was part of the girl group that followed Kim Yuri. She did not play that big or significant role in the Netflix series. XO, Kitty was loved by viewers everywhere for its fresh cast and quirky romantic storyline set in a high school. This teen drama was a spinoff of the popular movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, where Kitty Song Covey (from the series title) was the younger sister of the protagonist Lara Jean Covey. The cast of XO, Kitty was special in many ways as one of them almost became a K-pop idol.

XO, Kitty’s Eunice actor Ryu Han Bi was supposed to debut in NewJeans

XO, Kitty had many memorable actors who stood out throughout the rom-com series. One of them was the girl in Kim Yuri’s squad, the most popular girl in the school. Eunice, the loyal follower of the queen of the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), Kim Yuri was not just someone to pass by. The actress who played the role of Eunice, Ryu Han Bi was supposedly to debut with the 4th Gen K-pop group, New Jeans.

Ryu Han Bi mostly made an appearance in the American series behind Kim Yuri as her ardent follower along with Mihee, another follower. The group was loved by fans and after their dance segment in the show, many even thought they could become a K-pop girl group. Well, the thoughts were not entirely untrue as Ryu Han Bi was an idol trainee. Her talent as a dancer was more than noted in her dance sequence of the show where she shined more than the rest as her dance steps were more polished, hinting at her training.

Advertisement

Keen-eyed fans had seen that Ryu Han Bi’s account which is managed by her mother was following ADOR and Min Hee Jin and speculated that she might debut with the 4th gen K-pop group New Jeans. New Jeans has idols that match Ryu Han Bi’s age column so it is quite plausible she could have been part of the record-making New Jeans. New Jeans debuted in 2022. But the XO, Kitty actress backed out from the group for reasons that are still a mystery.

Later it was also speculated that Ryu Han Bi for a small period of time joined LE SSERAFIM’s group before she finally completely left the company HYBE Labels. It is interesting to know that Ryu Han Bi could be one of New Jeans’ idols if some cards have been played differently.

More about Ryu Han Bi, Eunice of XO, Kitty

Ryu Han Bi did not become a K-pop idol but she has marked on a successful career path to become an actress. Her portrayal of Eunice was not her debut role, unknown to many Ryu Han Bi is a well-known child actress. She has been awarded Best Young Actress for her role as young Han Jae Yi in the romantic Korean drama Come and Hug Me.

Ryu Han Bi began her career as an actress in the K-drama The Eldest. Ryu Han Bi’s other notable roles in K-dramas include Cha Yoo Jung in Suspicious Partner, Hye Ji in House of Bluebird, Na Ji Young in The Happy Loner, and Kim Yoo Bin in Entourage amongst others. She has also appeared in films C'est Si Bon, The Sound of a Flower, and Cheer Up, Mr. Lee. She was last seen as Eunice in XO, Kitty. Ryu Han Bi though did not come through as an idol, she is undoubtedly making her name as a popular actress.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: XO, Kitty: From 2PM’s Taecyeon’s cameo to BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and more K-pop references