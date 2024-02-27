2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards: Tomorrow X Together, JO1, INI confirmed to join performers' lineup

The 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is set to be a star-studded affair as Tomorrow X Together (TXT), JO1, and INI have been confirmed to join the illustrious lineup of performers including Stray Kids, NCT WISCH, STAYC, and Billie The event to be held in Japan at the K-Arena Yokohama on April 10, marks a celebration of outstanding contributions to the global music scene.

Tomorrow X Together, JO1, INI to perform at ASEA 2024

The inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is gearing up to be a spectacular celebration of the top talents in the Asian entertainment industry. With an impressive lineup of performers, the ceremony, set to be held on April 10 at the K-Arena Yokohama in Japan, promises to be a night to remember.

The latest announcement on February 26 revealed three exciting additions to the performer lineup: TXT, the rising K-pop sensation; JO1, a dynamic J-pop group; and INI, adding to the star-studded cast set to grace the ASEA stage. This comes after previous announcements featuring renowned acts like SHINee’s Taemin, J-pop groups THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Creepy Nuts, TWS, NCT WISH, Stray Kids, DAY6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, THE BOYZ, STAYC, and NiziU.

With the venue set in Japan, the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024 is poised to be a grand celebration of cultural diversity and artistic excellence.

More details about the Asia Star Entertainer Awards

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards, launched by Newsen and @star1 magazine, aims to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of K-pop and Asian artists who have made a significant impact on the global stage in the past year. The show will be hosted by the charismatic duo of 2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, promising a delightful blend of camaraderie and glamour.

The inclusion of diverse acts spanning different genres and nationalities underscores the international appeal of the ASEA, uniting fans from across Asia and beyond. As anticipation builds, fans can expect thrilling performances, heartfelt speeches, and memorable moments that pay tribute to the immense talent and influence of the Asian entertainment industry.

With the date approaching, the excitement continues to grow, setting the stage for a remarkable inaugural edition that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

