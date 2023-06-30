EXCLUSIVE: HeartBeat star, 2PM’s Taecyeon dishes on cameo as Ocean Park in XO, Kitty

2PM member and actor Ok Taecyeon has become quite the star for the fans of Korean content thanks to his versatile appearances. Be it as a villain-in-disguise in Vincenzo, or as a half-vampire wanting to turn human in HeartBeat, Taecyeon has been stacking interesting roles upon each other. During a recent chat with us, the rapper turned actor touched on his brief appearance in the role of Ocean Park on Netflix’s XO, Kitty which piqued the interest of many.

Ok Taecyeon in XO, Kitty

In the Netflix teen series starring Anna Cathcart, Choi Minyeong, Lee Sang Heon, Gia Kim, and more, Ok Taecyeon made a surprising cameo, sweeping the audiences off their feet. Appearing as Ocean Park, a famous pop star who is close to his grandmother, he ticked all the right boxes for the viewers with his sultry look and suggestive-but-not-creepy dialogue. Though under a couple of minutes overall, his cameo got the fans talking about yet another crossover between the world of K-pop and XO, Kitty.

Taecyeon talks about playing Ocean Park

During an exclusive chat with us, we happened to ask the actor himself about his role and how it has received a lot of buzz online. Breaking into a smile at the mention of his character, Ok Taecyeon recalled his presence on the set saying, “Firstly, doing an American project was refreshing in itself. The shooting site was very different from a Korean filming spot. It was very fun to work at and unique. Because it (appearance) was small and the dialogues were very short I thought the shooting would end soon and I would be able to go home quickly. But that wasn’t the case.”

The actor further went on to speak about his experience working with the young cast of the show and how he’d like to return to such a fun character someday.

Check out the full interview below.

About Ok Taecyeon

Starting out as a member of 2PM, he has been involved in the acting business for quite a long time. From acting as a skilled high schooler in love in Dream High with his then-labelmate Suzy to turning more hands-on with an intriguing role in Save Me, he has been receiving a lot of attention from fans. However, acting as the ferocious and unforgiving Jang Han Seok in Vincenzo is what got him to the top of the ladder with a surprisingly fabulous portrayal. Since then, he has dipped into a sageuk in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy and taken the mystery road with Blind, continuing to explore multiple realms. His latest embodiment of Son Woo Hyeol in HeartBeat is a refreshing take on a half-vampire, half-human with customised characteristics different from the other fantasy roles seen so far. Romancing Won Ji An who plays a cold-hearted woman named Joo In Hae, the two begin to live under the same roof and develop feelings over the course of unusual happenings on the show.

