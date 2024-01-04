Castaway Diva, Twinkling Watermelon, Maestra: Strings of Truth, more; PICK your favorite K-drama on music

K-dramas and their melodious soundtracks go hand in hand! But what if the plot of the drama revolves around aspiring musicians, how amazing will that combo be? Well, let’s take a poll today on the best K-dramas that celebrate music with a hint of other elements like romance and friendship. From Park Eun Bin-starrer Castaway Diva to the classic 2011 drama Dream High, here is the list of K-dramas that convey the emotions of characters through the art of singing, or playing musical instruments.

Castaway Diva (2023)

The musical rom-com drama, Castaway Diva, focuses on a woman named Seo Mok Ha, who returns to the city after spending 15 years on a remote island due to an unfortunate accident. She embarks on a new journey as he pursues her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. For this show, actress Park Eun Bin lent her soulful voice to nine original soundtracks including Someday, Fly Away, and more.

Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023)

Inspired by a French TV series titled Philharmonia, Maestra: Strings of Truth stars veteran actress Lee Young Ae as Cha Se Eum. She is a former violinist and a famous conductor of an orchestra. With her determination, she reaches the pinnacle of her musical career. She is at such a position where her contemporaries are envious of her and she can’t trust anyone. Despite being a genius musician, she also harbors a dangerous secret and has to deal with the mysterious incidents surrounding her orchestra.

Twinkling Watermelon (2023)

Twinkling Watermelon (2023) is a musical series with a twist of time travel. Actor Ryeoun takes on the lead as Ha Eun Gyeol, who is born to parents with hearing impairment. Ha Eun Gyeol is a studious teenager who transforms into a guitarist by night, as his father doesn’t approve of his musical interest. One day, he goes to a music store and finds himself slipping back to 1995, the era when his parents were young. He forms a band with his father (Choi Hyun Wook) called Watermelon Sugar and discovers that music is their love language.

Do You Like Brahms? (2020)

Do You Like Brahms? is a melodrama that revolves around university students who seek their own happiness while learning music. Park Eun Bin plays Chae Song Ah, a college student who works hard to become a professional violinist, despite her family’s opposition. As she faces several obstacles on her way to success, an elite piano prodigy Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae) becomes her companion on her journey and a beautiful romance starts to blossom.

Dream High (2011)

Dream High follows the journey of a couple of students at Kirin Art High School, who share a passion for music. Actress Bae Suzy plays Go Hye Mi, who is a major in classical music but quits her dream to pay off her father’s debt. Kim Soo Hyun assumes the role of Song Sam Dong, a boy from the countryside who discovers his musical prowess as he enters the new school. 2PM’s Taecyeon essays the role of Jin Guk, a gifted dancer who aims to make his entertainment debut soon but his father never acknowledges his talent.

After the successful run of the first part, the show was renewed for the second season but with a new stellar cast.

