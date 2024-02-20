Vincenzo turns 3: From Song Joong Ki-Jeon Yeo Been to Ok Taecyeon-Kwak Dong Yeon; here's how characters made the show iconic

As Vincenzo celebrates its third anniversary, let's reminisce on its iconic characters, from the unforgettable portrayal by Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been to the stellar performances by Ok Taecyeon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and more. Dive into how these characters shaped the show's legacy!

Vincenzo marked its global premiere on February 20, 2021

The 2021 South Korean television series Vincenzo became a sensation with its unique blend of crime, comedy, and legal drama. Starring Song Joong Ki as the titular character, alongside an ensemble cast including Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon, the series aired on tvN from February 20 to May 2, 2021, gaining both critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

The narrative revolves around Park Joo Hyung (Song Joong Ki), adopted by an Italian family, who later joins the mafia and becomes Vincenzo Cassano. As a consigliere for the mafia, he faces internal strife and eventually flees to Seoul. In the city, Vincenzo teams up with quirky tenants at Geumga Plaza, including the Jipuragi Law Firm, to reclaim the building from the nefarious Babel Group.

The series expertly combines elements of organized crime, legal battles, and dark humor. Vincenzo's character, with his unique moral code, captivated audiences as he used unconventional methods, blending Mafia tactics with legal maneuvers, to take down the powerful Babel Group.

The show's success extended globally, ranking high on Netflix's viewership charts and the list of most-viewed Korean series on Netflix in 2021. The first episode's 7.7% rating marked a strong start, and the finale's 14.6% rating solidified its place among the highest-rated Korean cable dramas.

Vincenzo wasn't just a story of revenge; it explored corruption, justice, and loyalty, all set against the backdrop of a suspenseful plot. The chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been, along with the stellar performances of the cast, contributed to its success.

With a memorable mix of intense action, clever plot twists, and a charismatic lead, Vincenzo left an indelible mark on K-drama, proving that innovative storytelling could transcend genres and captivate audiences worldwide.

Here's the cast that made Vincenzo a memorable drama for viewers

1. Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano/Park Joo Hyung

In Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki embodies the complex character of Vincenzo Cassano, aka Park Joo Hyung, with remarkable depth. Portraying an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere of Korean descent, Joong Ki skillfully navigates the duality of his character. Vincenzo's journey from the Mafia to becoming an Advisor at Jipuragi Law Firm showcases Joong Ki's versatility. His portrayal captures the essence of an anti-hero, blending toughness with a cold-hearted yet warm demeanor, creating a compelling and unforgettable character. Joong Ki's performance in Vincenzo contributes significantly to the series' success, establishing him as a powerhouse in the realm of K-drama.

2. Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Cha Young

Jeon Yeo Been's portrayal of Hong Cha Young in Vincenzo is nothing short of captivating. As an energetic and overreactive lawyer, Yeo Been brings a dynamic and charismatic energy to the character. Hong Cha Young's competitive and cutthroat nature is skillfully depicted by Jeon Yeo Been, making her a standout ace lawyer at Woosang Law Firm. The actress effortlessly conveys the character's confidence and tenacity, creating a powerful on-screen presence. Yeo Been's performance adds depth to the series, especially as Hong Cha Young becomes an integral part of Vincenzo's revenge against Babel Group. Her portrayal showcases Yeo Been's versatility and contributes to the overall success of Vincenzo.

3. Ok Taecyeon as Jang Jun Woo and Jang Han Seok

Ok Taecyeon's portrayal of Jang Jun Woo and Jang Han Seok in Vincenzo is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Initially introduced as an innocent and naive intern at Wusang Law Firm, Taecyeon skillfully brings depth to the character as his true identity as the chairman of Babel Group is revealed. Transitioning seamlessly between Jang Jun Woo's facade of innocence and Jang Han Seok's cold, sociopathic villainy, Taecyeon captivates viewers with his nuanced performance. His portrayal adds layers to the character's complexity, contributing to the suspense and intrigue of the series. Taecyeon's ability to embody both sides of his character, Jang Jun Woo and Jang Han Seok, showcases his talent and enhances the overall impact of Vincenzo.

4. Kim Yeo Jin as Choi Myung Hee

Kim Yeo Jin's portrayal of Choi Myung Hee in Vincenzo is masterful and chilling. As a former prosecutor turned corporate fixer, Kim Yeo Jin brings depth to her character's deceitful persona. Despite appearing affable, Choi Myung Hee's true nature as a cunning and corrupt villain is expertly conveyed through Kim Yeo Jin's sharp gaze and subtle expressions. With her captivating performance, Kim Yeo Jin embodies the essence of Choi Myung Hee, a character whose ruthless determination and sinister demeanor make her a formidable adversary. Through her portrayal, Kim Yeo Jin elevates the tension and intrigue of Vincenzo, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

5. Kwak Dong Yeon as Jang Han Seo

Kwak Dong Yeon's portrayal of Jang Han Seo in Vincenzo is both charismatic and complex. As the half-brother of the main antagonist, Jang Han Seo navigates a world of power and deceit. Kwak Dong Yeon's depiction captures the character's dual nature, showcasing the public facade of a confident and arrogant leader while hinting at the vulnerability and fear hidden beneath. With a touch of madness and an obsession with victory, Kwak Dong Yeon breathes life into Jang Han Seo, making him a captivating and multi-dimensional villain in the series. Through his compelling performance, Kwak Dong Yeon adds depth to the intricate web of characters in Vincenzo.

6. Jo Han Chul as Han Seung Hyuk

Jo Han Chul's portrayal of Han Seung Hyuk in Vincenzo adds a layer of intrigue to the series. As the CEO of Wusang Law Firm, Han Seung Hyuk is a master manipulator, recruiting Choi Myung Hee and later ascending to the position of Chief of the Seoul Southeast District Prosecutors' Office. Jo Han Chul skillfully embodies the duality of the character, presenting a sly and calculating persona that conceals his true intentions. His ability to navigate the complex dynamics of power and influence adds depth to the narrative, making Han Seung Hyuk a key player in the chessboard of legal and criminal maneuvering within the drama.

