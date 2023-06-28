EXCLUSIVE: Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, and more talk vampire storyline in K-drama HeartBeat

Upcoming K-drama HeartBeat promises fun and bloodbath on a platter as it brings together an interesting cast lineup comprising Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, and Yoon So Hui. With a vampire and a human living in one house, the show goes over a fantasy love story with the two characters bringing romance over a developing close bond. The cast spoke to us in an exclusive interview dishing all the little details about their characters.

About HeartBeat

Son Woo Hyeol, played by 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, is a half-human, half-vampire, who is seeking his shot at turning into a full human. However, after missing his once-in-a-century chance at it, he comes across a woman named Joo In Hae, played by Won Ji An. The two develop a unique relationship as a guest house runner and a tenant. Multiple factors dedicate themselves to a series of happenings that work in the favor of their romance.

The show premiered on June 26, 2023, and recorded 4.1 per cent ratings right with the first episode. The interest dropped slightly with the second episode, but it seems that the developing storyline may catch more eyeballs in the coming days. Park Kang Kyun who plays real estate developer Shin Do Shik, and Yoon So Hee who plays real estate developer Na Hae Won as well as a woman from the Joseon Dynasty named Yoon Hae Soon, have only given brief appearances so far. The show airs on KBS2 domestically and has been made available for streaming internationally via Amazon Prime Video in selected regions. Set to run for 16 episodes, a lot of interesting twists seem to be awaiting the viewers on HeartBeat.

HeartBeat Interview: Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, and Yoon So Hui

In an exclusive chat with the cast members, they spoke about the fantasy storyline of the show, reversing the roles should there be an opportunity for it, and the supernatural abilities they’d like to have should they turn into a vampire. Check out the full interview below.

