Coquette Core is having a moment these days with Bollywood’s stylish leading ladies jumping on the trend with their classy choices. This hyper-feminine aesthetic is all about embracing one’s flirty and fabulous side with the perfect amalgamation of sweet, romantic, and playful styles to create perfection with pretty outfits.

From lace, corseted silhouettes, flounces, and bows, to pastel colors, ruffles, bows, glitter, pearls, and incredibly cute prints, this timeless trend has it all on board. This is why Bollywood’s beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others embraced this fashion-forward trend with chic ensembles.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at some of these outfits?

6 B-Town actress who slayed in chic coquette core outfits

Deepika Padukone’s Gauri & Nainika dress:

The Jawan actress wore a gorgeous custom black sleeveless gown by Gauri & Nainika for a prestigious event. The floor-length gown featured a Victorian ball gown-like style with an elaborate and dramatic silhouette.

The corset-like body-hugging silhouette of the gown’s top looked incredible, perfectly accentuating Deepika’s curves. The matching bow that elevated the diva’s hairstyle was also spectacular.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Dior maxi dress:

The Blind actress wore an incredible floor-length black dress from Dior’s collection with puffed-up sleeves and an alluring square-shaped deep and plunging neckline.

Further, Sonam’s ruffled gown with a crushed material and pleats with a ribbon, cinching her waist, accentuated her curves. The dramatic pink bow made her hairstyle look awesome.

Triptii Dimri’s Cinq à Sept embellished gown:

The Animal actress made a spectacular style statement in a long and sleeveless red gown with sleek straps and a plunging V-shaped neckline that looked hotter than ever.

Triptii’s pretty gown hugged her curves to sheer perfection while the diamanté-embellished bow on her chest elevated her gorgeous gown, making us fall head-over-heels in love.

Kiara Advani’s Jacquemus mini dress:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently wore a super stylish off-white cream-colored mini dress with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged her curves at all the right places.

Kiara’s upper-thigh length dress also had a well-structured ruffled design that made her ensemble look fabulous. The deep neckline also gave her outfit a sexy twist.

Alia Bhatt’s pearly Prabal Gurung gown:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress looked incomparable at the Met Gala 2023 in a custom Prabal Gurung off-white gown, which was embellished with delicate pearl work.

The corseted silhouette of the sleeveless gown with the broad straps, an alluring deep and plunging neckline, and the beautiful dramatic skirt with the elegant train that trailed behind Alia as she walked, was simply perfect.

Disha Patani’s Alex Perry corseted dress:

The Welcome To The Jungle actress always goes for the most bold and beautiful ensembles out there. She recently wore a white upper-thigh length mini-dress that looked incomparable.

Disha’s dress was made more special with a lined texture, sleek spaghetti straps, and a sexy plunging sweetheart neckline. She added matching opera gloves to complete her super hot ensemble, and we love it.

