Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion game has been a consistent display of versatility. The diva has always gone above and beyond to make a head-turning fashion statement, and that’s probably why her ensembles leave such a mark on her fans and fashion critics. Be it bodycon dresses or stylish corsets, Tamannaah rocks each outfit she wears, leaving a noteworthy look. She recently proved this by making onlookers gasp at an event with an awesome all-black look.

Keeping up with her pre-established reputation, the Jailer actress was recently papped as she walked out to attend an event in Mumbai, wearing a super-stylish head-to-toe black ensemble that screamed glamour and sass. Well, why don’t we take a closer look at Tamannah Bhatia’s classy fashion statement?

What was Tamannaah Bhatia wearing at the event yesterday?

The Lust Stories 2 actress took to Instagram, setting social media ablaze as she posted pictures of herself in the classy all-black ensemble that she wore for the event.

This outfit, styled by none other than Chandini Whabi, suited the diva perfectly. It featured a form-fitting and full-sleeved black satin midi dress from David Koma’s latest collection, which comes with a whopping price tag of Rs.1,94,700.

Exclusively crafted in the UK with the best of materials, the Plan A Plan B actress’ midi has statement padded shoulders to give the outfit a power dressing-like appeal. But, what makes it more alluring is the thigh-high side slit with a statement crystal brooch with intricate embroidery that immediately attracts attention. The high neckline of the dress also added a layer of sophistication to the outfit.

Advertisement

The Jee Karda actress further paired this dress with black stockings that gave her outfit an extra push, making the chic ruffled ensemble look simply spectacular. The stylish outfit goes to prove that Tamannaah Bhatia can basically carry anything with her innate charm and confidence. Doesn’t she look bewitching in black?

How did Tamannaah Bhatia elevate this outfit?

Tamannaah completed her classy ensemble with matching black knee-length boots with pencil heels and a sassy pointed-toe style. These classy boots from Balenciaga gave the outfit a well-thought-out appeal, making us fall in love with the diva’s creative fabulousness.

Meanwhile, she also added some statement yet minimalistic accessories from Jaipur Jewels to complete her classy ensemble. This list featured red crystal and diamond-studded earrings with an abstract design that perfectly matched the crystal-embellished broach on the dress. These gorgeous earrings elevated the fit with their mesmerizing design.

Bhatia’s hair and makeup expert, Florian Hurel, went for a high bun hairstyle for this one, with her dark tresses pulled back to create a sleek look. This effortlessly elegant and easily manageable hairstyle ensured that Tamannaah’s gorgeous face was clearly visible.

On the other hand, he also went with an oh-so-glam makeup look with a dewy base, well-defined eyes with smokey eyeshadow, and smudged eyeliner. Heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks and the perfect glossy lipstick were also added to make her outfit look simply flawless.

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s all-black outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari’s frock-like embellished baby pink mini dress is all things adorable; classy updo steals attention