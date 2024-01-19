In the dazzling world of fashion, Tejasswi Prakash is a fashion queen who stands as a beacon of opulence, confidence, charm, and style. The talented actress has graced various occasions while wearing the most trendy, classy, luxurious, and expensive ensembles, and she knows exactly how to leave us gasping with the same. From a brown faux leather midi dress to a vibrant parrot green and pink floral saree, each outfit, styled with perfection, tells a story of sophistication and allure, and we’re simply obsessed with all of them. Why don’t we explore through some of them?

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at 6 incomparably opulent and luxurious as well as super alluring outfits worn by Karan Kundrra’s boo, Tejasswi Prakash.

6 times Tejasswi Prakash ROCKED in classy and expensive ensembles

1. The brown faux leather midi dress:

The talented Naagin actress recently wore a brown faux leather fitted midi-dress, from Ambika Lal’s shelves, worth Rs. 48,740. This opulent calf-length sleeveless dress is laden with sequin work and also has the sexiest cut-out design on both sides, adding a layer of sultriness to her outfit. And we love this one.

2. The modern black pre-stitched saree:

The Mann Kasturi Re actress recently decided to merge modern allure with timeless elegance in a beyond-classy modernistic black pre-stitched saree with an off-shoulder and fitted corseted blouse, worth Rs. 43,300, from Manisha Gharat's collection. And we're head-over-heels in love with the alluring ensemble.

3. The fitted gold embellished mini dress:

The School College Ani Life actress recently left us swooning over her fitted gold mini dress which was laden with sequins and embroidery work. This dress, worth Rs. 80,000, is from Rocky Star’s latest collection. It has a corset-like silhouette that hugs the diva’s curves at all the right places, thereby accentuating them.

4. The pre-stitched vibrant yellow drape:

The beautiful Swaragini actress recently chose to wear a bright yellow pre-stitched saree with multi-colored embroidery and delicate cowrie shell droplets from the plunging and sexy blouse. This classy saree, worth Rs. 56,000, is from Foram Patel’s latest collection. And, to note, the hand-embroidered saree also features intricate mirror work.

5. The super sultry long black gown:

The Bigg Boss fame recently wore a gorgeous floor-length black gown, worth Rs. 34,590, from Ambika Lal’s latest collection. Its asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and extremely hot waist-length side slit added layers of hotness to her all-black ensemble. The dramatic gown hugged her curves to perfection, making us fall in love.

6. The parrot green and pink floral saree:

The talented actress recently chose to wear a gorgeous and vibrant parrot green pre-stitched saree from Paulmi and Harsh’s latest collection, worth 32,400. This beyond-classy saree has a pink-colored floral print over it with gold sequin work and embroidery with a matching belt.

So, what did you think of her super classy ensembles? Which one of these is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away

