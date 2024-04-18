Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash know how to sway the hearts of their fans with their adorable chemistry! From romantic getaways to surprise dates, the couple has always defined what a perfect relationship looks like. Now once again, Tejasswi proves to be the best girlfriend to boyfriend Karan as she makes a sweet gesture for him.

Tejasswi Prakash drops Karan Kundrra:

As Karan Kundrra jets off to another city, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport today (April 18). To capture him, paparazzi were already present at the location. Before Karan proceeded to the airport, the paparazzi caught a mere glimpse of Tejasswi as she bid adieu to him.

Tejasswi Prakash was seen in the car as she said goodbye to Karan. Karan was then captured as he walked towards the entrance of the airport. The actor sported a casual and comfy look for his travel and chatted with paparazzi as he walked.

Watch Karan Kundrra's video here-

Karan and Tejasswi have been the most adorable pair in the telly industry ever since they started dating. While Bigg Boss is tagged to be one of the most controversial reality shows, it acted as a lucky charm in Karan and Tejasswi's case. Both started dating each other while they stayed under one roof in Bigg Boss 15.

Their relationship went through many ups and downs but they stood with each other through thick and thin and made it. Even after the show, Tejasswi and Karan have been going headstrong and fans adore their bond.

They are often asked about their marriage plans, however, both share that they are waiting for the right time and are currently enjoying the dating phase.

Workwise, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was seen hosting the dating reality show, Temptation Island, along with Mouni Roy.

