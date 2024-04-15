They say friendships made inside the Bigg Boss house often fade away, however, a few people in the history of the show proved the same wrong and have been paly with the people they met inside the controversial show. Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra are a few of them. Whenever they meet, there is laughter, fun, and the same energy that they shared inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The trio recently bonded at an event and reminisced old memories.

Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's reunion

At an event in Bandra, Bigg Boss 15's popular trio Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra reunited after a long time. The trio bonded pretty well inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and has been in touch with each other. Be it birthdays or any other special occasions, they stay connected. In the event, the trio recalled their memories from the reality show as Karan held Tejasswi from behind and started to kiss her. For the uninitiated, Kundrra used to do the same inside the controversial reality show to irk Adatia.

Rajiv responded to Karan's antics and said, "Bigg Boss mey bhi aise hi karta tha" (He used to do the same in the Bigg Boss house.)

Take a look at the video from Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rajiv Adatia's reunion:

In a series of Instagram stories, Rajiv Adatia appreciated Karan for maintaining a beautiful house and said he gets happy when his friends do well. Later, Adatia also shared a glimpse of Kundrra preparing his special tea from the reality show at his house for him, leaving him nostalgic.

Rajiv Adatia also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his two Bigg Boss 15 house friends. They handsomely posed for a picture while Adatia gave a quirky caption to the picture.

He wrote, "After Long! @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash we thinking we on VOGUE

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's Instagram post here:

Needless to say, Rajiv Adatia, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are friendship goals.

