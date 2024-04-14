Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most talented television actresses and modern fashion icons out there. Every time she steps out in sassy and statement-worthy outfits for events, parties, award shows, or even daily outings; she proves her fashion superiority and perfection effortlessly. Earlier today, Tejasswi stepped out in a classy head-to-toe white ensemble that looked all things fun and fabulous.

So, let’s have a closer look at Tejasswi Prakash’s sassy OOTD to get a better understanding of Karan Kundrra’s boo’s trendy fashion game.

Tejasswi Prakash looks incredible in sassy all-white ensemble

The Mann Kasturi Re actress always leaves us gasping and gushing for more. This time was no different. She wore a pristine white upper-thigh length mini dress that looked beyond amazing. This full-sleeved dress also had OG shoulder pads giving it a more formal twist.

The deep and plunging V-shaped neckline gave the dress a rather sultry twist. The body-hugging silhouette also hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating them perfectly.

However, the shimmery tasseled design of the dress was the highlight of the whole look. The layered style of the semi-sheer dress reminded us of the 1920s flapper fashion. It’s quite clear that Teju was trying to make a case for tasseled dresses, and we’re totally convinced. Aren’t you?

Tejasswi completed her sassy all-white ensemble with strappy layered heels to merge a layer of casual coolness with her outfit. These sandals gave the outfit a well-thought-out and beyond-sexy appeal, making us fall deeply in love with the gorgeous actress’ unique outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash’s flawless accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Prakash also added some minimalistic transparent crystal nature-inspired floral earrings and a matching ring. These delicate accessories elevated the diva’s OOTN without taking away the focus from the much-deserving, unique, and trendy ensemble.

She went for a dewy makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. The actress also added subtle blush and shimmery highlighter on the cheeks alongside the perfect pretty pink lipstick to complete the flawless makeup look.

Last but not the least, Tejasswi went for a well-formed high bun with a back-combed look. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle ensured that the diva’s beautiful face along with her earrings were clearly visible.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s OOTN? Are you excited to jump back on the flapper trend train? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

