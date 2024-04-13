Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebs from the TV fraternity. She often grabs eyeballs for her public outings and also shares a great rapport with paparazzi. The actress is frequently seen engaging in brief and funny interactions with the photographers.

Recently, she was captured leaving her yoga classes. Tejasswi looked cute in her minimal look as she walked barefoot in these flaming temperatures.

Tejasswi Prakash’s glow post yoga session steal hearts

In a recent pap video uploaded on official Instagram handle of Pinkvilla Telly, Tejasswi Prakash is seen exiting her yoga classes carrying a mat on her shoulder. She is spotted rocking athleisure wear consisting of black tank top and yellow tights. The Bigg Boss 15 winner looks beautiful with no trace of makeup on her face. She left her hair open for the outing.

The clip begins with Tejasswi coming out and shutterbugs informing her that the car has arrived. She rushes and sits in the car immediately. While one cannot take their eyes off the actress’s post yoga glow, they cannot also miss how she managed to walk barefoot in extremely hot weather while moving towards her car, leaving everyone wondering if she intentionally skipped wearing footwear or it just slipped her mind.

Take a look at Tejasswi’s video here:

Netizens react to Tejasswi Prakash’s clip

As soon as the video reached social media, netizens began pouring in their thoughts on the same. A user pointed out, “Slippers pehenna bhul gayi.” Another adored Tejasswi’s looks and stated, “Cutipie teju.” A third one penned, “Looking very beautiful.”

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is one of most prominent faces on Indian TV. She began her career in acting with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. The actress rose to fame after appearing on Colors TV’s critically acclaimed romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been part of popular shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Talking about her non-fictional outings, Tejasswi Prakash participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and later created buzz with her stint on Bigg Boss 15. She took home the trophy of the controversial reality show.

