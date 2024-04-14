Bigg Boss 15's real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from expressing their love to each other. From traveling together to bonding over food, the couple often serves major couple goals for the viewers. This time, the duo were spotted together after a long gap and they made sure to paint the town red with their love at a recent concert in the city.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash romance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Recently, an array of celebrities ended up at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai. Many celebrities attended the fun night, from Bollywood biggies to TV and YouTube. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans finally got a glimpse of their TejRan's romance after a long time. With Tejasswi traveling to the US and Karan busy with his upcoming projects, the couple has spent less time together off late. Despite all odds, finally, their fans saw their cute, goofy, and romantic TejRan enjoying their time at Diljit's concert.

Kundrra's friend Jessica shared a video in which Karan and Tejasswi were seen indulging in PDA on the popular number Husn. Karan romantically creased Tejasswi's face as he mouthed the song's lyrics, leaving his lady love blushing.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's video here:

Other celebrities at Diljiit Dosanjh's concert

Last night, Diljit Dosanjh had a fun concert in Mumbai and many celebrities attended the same. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur, Akshay Bindra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Sanaya Pithawala among others attended the concert and shared glimpses from the fun night on their social media.

Karan Kundrra heaped praises on Tejasswi Prakash in a recent interview

In a recent interview for his web series, Love Adhura, Karan heaped praises for Tejasswi and mentioned how she can strike a balance between being childish and being the strong woman in his life.

He said, "When she has to play the part of being that woman for me, she does it which, obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman, who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that"

More about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story

While Karan and Tejasswi first met on Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's show, they fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The duo realized their love for each other during their time on the show and maturely stood together in the highs and lows of the show. The duo had to face a lot of tough times and accusations during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, but they stuck with each other and faced the test of time, only to walk out stronger than ever.

Unlike other couples from Bigg Boss, who break up after a few years of dating, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been going strong for more than two years.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's professional life

Karan Kundrra is known for his stellar performance in TV shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahaan Aagaye Hum, and Dil Hi Toh Hai among others. He has been a part of reality shows like Love School, Bigg Boss 15, Roadies, and Dance Deewane among others.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for TV shows like Swaragini, Sanskaar, Karn Sangini, and Rishta Likhege Hum Naya among others. Her stints in reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi were also appreciated.

