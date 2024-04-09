Bigg Boss is renowned for being the most controversial reality show with ever-evolving formats. Despite the drama, it has been a significant stage for numerous celebrities to revive their careers. Notably, Salman Khan's show has witnessed several stars returning season after season. Here are some contestants who have made multiple comebacks on Bigg Boss.

Top 4 celebrity contestants who entered the show in more than one season

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is the one who can add a touch of humor and wit to any situation. She has graced the Bigg Boss stage multiple times, always bringing laughter and entertainment to both the viewers and her fellow contestants with her unique comedic style and fearless personality. Rakhi is famous for her item numbers and roles in various Bollywood movies, which have solidified her status as a star. One of her notable appearances was in the Shah Rukh Khan film, Kal Ho Na Ho.

She entered the house of Bigg Boss for the first time in 2006 during season 1. She got evicted within four weeks from the show because of the lowest score from the live audience, but later she made a grand re-entry when she emerged as one of the top four finalists of the show. However, she was evicted again ahead of the finale.

Later, the actress came back in Bigg Boss 14, where she spiced up the show with her cute banter sessions with Rahul Vaidya and a great comic companionship with Arshi Khan. Even to this date, their entertaining clips surface on social media, leaving the audience in stitches. Rakhi emerged as a finalist in the show and walked out after taking the prize money of 14 lakh, while Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of that season.

In Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi returned to the house with her ex-husband Ritesh, where she experienced many ups and downs in her personal relationship with him. Despite this, she never missed an opportunity to entertain everyone with her antics. Ahead of the finale, Rakhi received the least votes from the audience, which marked the end of her journey in Bigg Boss 15, while Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is prominently known for her stint in Uttaran, where she essayed the role of Tapasya Rathore. The actress entered the house of Bigg Boss for the first time in Bigg Boss 13, where she was known for her strong gameplay. Rashami's name was associated with the list of top contestants.

Speaking of her journey in Bigg Boss 13, the actress shared a bitter relationship with Sidharth Shukla due to their stint in the popular television show, Dil Se Dil Tak. From Rashami throwing tea on Sidharth's face to Sidharth calling her 'aisi ladki (girl like this),' the two had been in constant fights. After her eviction from the show, Rashami cleared the air between them with a statement given to BBC Hindi, where she said, "We had set a limit with each other on a mature level. People loved me a lot, and also hated me for what was happening between us. But our journey was only known to us."

The actress made a comeback on Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard entry and made it to the top six finalists. Unfortunately, she was eliminated due to receiving fewer votes than the other contestants. Despite this, she showcased her strong personality by winning a 19-hour task. Throughout the season, she shared a close bond with Umar Riaz and they both expressed their fondness for each other. She also had a heated argument with her best friend Devoleena, but managed to make friends with Shamita Shetty.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty gained fame for her role in the movie Mohabbatein alongside Shah Rukh Khan. With a strong background, she made her debut on Bigg Boss 3. During a chat with Rohit Verma, a co-contestant, he revealed that Shamita is known for her gentle demeanor and respects others' personal space. He also mentioned that she avoids getting involved in controversies. She had to leave Bigg Boss 3 suddenly due to her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with Raj Kundra.

She later entered Bigg Boss OTT and became the talk of the town because of her closeness with fellow contestant Raqesh Bapat, who confessed his love for her.

However, Shamita re-entered Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as a finalist, while Raqesh Bapat entered as a wildcard contestant who took an exit from the show due to his health issues. Rumors have surfaced that the two of them have split.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become a household name from her stint in one of the biggest television shows, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she essayed the role of Gopi Bahu. The actress entered one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13, for the first time as a celebrity contestant. In that season, Devoleena got into a fight with her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla and eventually slapped Shehnaaz Gill after breaking her ladder, while Arti Singh stopped Shehnaaz from doing the same. However, after spending two months in the house, she took an exit citing medical grounds.

Soon the actress was back in the next season, Bigg Boss 14, with more energy as she was the proxy contestant for Eijaz Khan, who had to leave the show due to his work commitments. Devoleena got evicted after the eviction of Abhinav Shukla, as she got the least votes.

The actress later entered the house in Bigg Boss 15, which she claimed was the best season she had ever done, better than seasons 13 and 14. In a live session on Instagram, the actress came forward and showed her support towards Pratik Sehajpal, as she believed that he was going to be the winner of this season.

