PICS: Tejasswi Prakash oozes effortless elegance in yellow rib-knit dress; fans call her ‘sunshine’

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the television industry and a fashionista. Her latest pictures in a yellow rib-knit dress have set the internet on fire.

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  10:16 PM IST |  328
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram handle
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram handle

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the television industry and a fashion trendsetter. Whether gracing events, parties, award shows, or simply stepping out for daily affairs, she consistently dazzles in bold, statement-making attires, showcasing her effortless fashion sense and flair. 

The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, took to her social media handle this time to share a series of photos in a stunning yellow dress, and fans couldn't stop gushing over them.

Tejasswi Prakash’s chic and effortless look

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle to delight her fans with a series of pictures in a rib-knit yellow dress, leaving us gasping and gushing for more. Tejasswi exuded elegance and charm in a sleeveless, rib-knit yellow dress with a chic scoop neck and a slit hem. The form-fitting silhouette beautifully complemented her curves. Sporting minimal makeup and leaving her hair flowing down in loose waves, she radiated confidence and grace. The actress wrote in the caption, “Finding myself lost.” In the background, she used Masego’s song Tadow for the pictures. 


Fan reactions

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love for the outfit and her beauty. One user wrote, “@tejasswiprakash I lose myself in your beauty and simplicity.” Another user commented, “You are sunshine, are you ageing backwards??  You still look like a babyy. Yellow is her color now.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X2's Aradhana Sharma joins Nia Sharma in Suhaagan Chudail
tv
EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X2's Aradhana Sharma joins Nia Sharma in Suhaagan Chudail
Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra opens up about his bond with co-star Rupali Ganguly
tv
Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra opens up about his bond with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Advertisement

More about Tejasswi Prakash 

Tejasswi Prakash has been focusing on her career lately. After her role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, which aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023, she took a break from screens. She explored the Marathi film industry, showcasing her talent in movies like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Tejasswi has also made her mark on television with roles in shows such as Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. 

On a personal front, she has been in a romantic relationship with Karan Kundrra since their time together on Bigg Boss 15, affectionately known to fans as 'TejRan.'

ALSO READ: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha drops gorgeous selfies with Arjit Taneja, calls him 'shengdana sunshine'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles