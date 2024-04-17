Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the television industry and a fashion trendsetter. Whether gracing events, parties, award shows, or simply stepping out for daily affairs, she consistently dazzles in bold, statement-making attires, showcasing her effortless fashion sense and flair.

The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, took to her social media handle this time to share a series of photos in a stunning yellow dress, and fans couldn't stop gushing over them.

Tejasswi Prakash’s chic and effortless look

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle to delight her fans with a series of pictures in a rib-knit yellow dress, leaving us gasping and gushing for more. Tejasswi exuded elegance and charm in a sleeveless, rib-knit yellow dress with a chic scoop neck and a slit hem. The form-fitting silhouette beautifully complemented her curves. Sporting minimal makeup and leaving her hair flowing down in loose waves, she radiated confidence and grace. The actress wrote in the caption, “Finding myself lost.” In the background, she used Masego’s song Tadow for the pictures.

Fan reactions

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love for the outfit and her beauty. One user wrote, "@tejasswiprakash I lose myself in your beauty and simplicity." Another user commented, "You are sunshine, are you ageing backwards?? You still look like a babyy. Yellow is her color now."

More about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash has been focusing on her career lately. After her role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, which aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023, she took a break from screens. She explored the Marathi film industry, showcasing her talent in movies like Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Tejasswi has also made her mark on television with roles in shows such as Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On a personal front, she has been in a romantic relationship with Karan Kundrra since their time together on Bigg Boss 15, affectionately known to fans as 'TejRan.'

