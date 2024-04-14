Tejasswi Prakash keeps it comfy in head-to-toe pink for party with bae Karan Kundrra, apt to ‘beat the heat’

Bigg Boss winner, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted arriving at her friend’s party looking pretty in a pink mini dress that oozed chicness and style. Let’s decode her style!

By Mitali Khanapurkar
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  03:15 PM IST |  328
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted arriving at her friend’s party looking pretty in a pink mini dress
Tejasswi Prakash’s pink mini-wrap dress aligns perfectly with ‘beat the heat’ vibes (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash is a prominent name in the television industry. Thanks to her winning the title of the reality show Bigg Boss, every household follows her for her quirk and charisma. Having earned widespread acclaim for her roles, she is also often spotted around town with her actor-bae Karan Kundra.

Known for her quirky style and unmatched fashion sense, Tejasswi is often spotted radiating her fun vibe. Be it posing on the red carpet in a scintillating outfit, or having a fun banter with the paparazzi, the Naagin 6 actress never fails to leave an impression. Just as the summer dawns upon us, Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash decided to bless us with a spring-friendly breezy ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning as she arrived at a party in a pink wrap dress

Out to impress us with her style, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at her friend Jessica Khurana’s birthday party on Friday night. The stylish diva dolled up in a mini wrap dress that aligned with the whole ‘beat the heat’ vibe. With abstract designs all over the dress, the Swaragini fame actress channeled the Barbie core style decked in hues of pink from head to toe.

The dress she opted for was a magical summer bloom dress from RSVP by the Nykaa Fashion collection. Featuring a closed cowl neckline, the pink dress that Tejasswi wore was a perfect party pick. With pleated frilly ends, the hemline ended at the thigh length and featured a fit-and-flare style. The wrap mini dress with half-length bishop sleeves and lace tie-up details in the front added a fun flair to the diva’s look. The dress is priced at INR 4,495.

Here’s how Tejasswi Prakash styled her pink mini-wrap dress for her friend’s birthday party

Keeping with her monotone pink style, Tejasswi styled her cutesy wrap dress with a minimalistic charm. She paired her dress with open-toe geometric studded heels in blush pink from The CAI Store. Making a statement with block heels and geometric studded embellishments, the footwear is priced at INR 2,999.  

The actress finished her look with loosely curled tresses which she let open and drop pearl earrings. She finished her look with clean-girl makeup and a hint of pink lip gloss.

What do you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s casual yet chic summer-friendly look? Comment down below right away, and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes chill weekend vibe in denim shirt, flared pants; Jane Birkin bag completes her look

About The Author
Mitali Khanapurkar

After completing her fashion designing from INIFD - Aurangabad, Mitali let her creative side explore through her passion for

...

Credits: Viral Bhayani
