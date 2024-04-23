Tejasswi Prakash’s fashion game has always been striking. She constantly serves the most fiery fashion statements and that’s probably why her fans adore all her fits.

Whether it's at the airport, a red carpet affair, or a luxurious party, she effortlessly captures everyone's gaze with her choice of trendy ensembles. Today, the diva opted for a laid-back and chic sage green outfit, further solidifying her fashion reputation.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a much more detailed glance at Tejasswi Prakash’s sassy and summery fashion statement to get a better understanding of the casual and cool statement served by Karan Kundrra’s boo?

Tejasswi Prakash’s chic and modern OOTD:

The Mann Kasturi Re actress loves to create the perfect head-turning fashion statement and her latest summer-friendly ensemble was proof of the same. She flaunted her ability to create the perfect casual and cool statements with a sleeveless sage green maxi dress that had a slightly oversized androgynous vibe.

This calf-length dress with a sophisticated high neckline, a free-flowing design, a pleated silhouette, and an exceptionally pretty nature-inspired modern print, was the perfect choice for a summer-friendly fashion statement. The cut-outs on both sides of the actress’ waist and ruched design were a femme and fiery addition to the modern queen’s look

Tejasswi completed her ensemble with contrasting casual black flat sandals with a stylish and puffed-up criss-cross design that went extremely well with the comfortably chic sage-green ensemble. This unique hue literally glowed against the diva’s complexion. This simple look definitely takes the crown, and we’re super impressed. After all, you really don’t have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Tejasswi chose to keep things minimalistic for her summery and sassy look. Her accessories list included statement black dark-tinted sunglasses from YSL and a simple gold bracelet. These picks ensured that the much-deserved attention remained fixated on her modern and mesmerizing ensemble.

In addition, she included a black quilted Saint Laurent tote bag to enhance her stylish ensemble. This lavish bag carries a substantial price of around Rs. 330,605. The exquisite gold logo and hardware on the bag were truly stunning.

Additionally, Prakash's luxurious dark hair was expertly fashioned into a smooth and straight style featuring a center part. She maintained a minimalist aesthetic with her understated makeup, adding a hint of blush and hydrating lip gloss. Yet, the standout feature of her ensemble was undoubtedly her radiant smile. Would you not concur?

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s casual style? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us!

