Aditi Rao Hydari has always been a fashion icon. She knows exactly how to turn heads in the most style outfits and carry them to sheer perfection. This is especially true for her ethnic ensembles. She looks incomparable in her elegant ethnic outfits, which render us speechless. The diva recently wore a spectacular green and blue ethnic ensemble to the trailer launch for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. And, we’re obsessed.

So, why don’t we just zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at the Tughlaq Durbar actress’ statement-worthy OOTN to get a better understanding of Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic fashion finesse?

Aditi Rao Hydari’s blue and green ethnic outfit was just perfect

The Girl On The Train actress went out of her way to serve fashion perfection with a side of comfort and sass. The incomparably classy outfit she wore last night was visible proof of the same. The diva made a case for color blocking at its best in a beautiful blue and green ethnic ensemble.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actress’ classy outfit featured a long and full-sleeved emerald green kalidar kurta, which was thoroughly laden with intricate dabka, cutdana, moti, resham, and sequins. The ensemble even featured delicate stones embroidered around the neck, the edges of the piece, and also its sleeves. This exquisite piece with a beautiful free-flowing silhouette was a literal work of art.

This magical and alluring piece of art was paired with contrasting navy blue jaal pattern embroidered flared sharara pants. The intricate gold embroidery on these long and high-waisted traditional pants perfectly matched the embroidery on the kurta. And, the thick border with mirror work at the edge of the pants was just perfection in the form of fashion.

The Psycho actress’ ensemble couldn’t have been completed without the gorgeous blue dupatta that rested on her chest and shoulders to complete the whole look. The edges of this sheer dupatta were elevated with intricate gold scalloped embroidery and gorgeous dabka embroidery patches, perfectly elevating the dupatta. The set made her look like a modern-day royal. This would be a great choice for modern brides’ Eid celebrations.

How did Aditi Rao Hydari elevate her classy OOTD?

Aditi went all out with her accessory choices for this one. She accessorized the outfit with long and gorgeous statement gold jhumkis and a matching gold ring. We loved her pretty and classy choices for this one.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with soft brown eyeshadow and volumizing mascara highlighting her eyes. The subtle glow on her rouge cheeks and a nude lip shade perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit. Even her sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting was just the best choice.

It’s quite safe to say that Aditi’s OOTN could harmoniously blend contemporary sensibilities with the essence of Indian heritage, and we’re totally taking notes.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s gorgeous OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

