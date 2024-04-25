Newly engaged Aditi-Siddharth make for a regal couple at Heeramandi screening

The newly engaged celebrity couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted together arriving at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix series, Heeramandi. The show created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to stream from May 1st onwards.

Both the stars looked radiant as they graced the red carpet for the show’s premiere. While Aditi was sported wearing an elegant blue colored dress, Siddharth complimented her looks with an ethnic black outfit. The couple captivated everyone’s glance, as they walked together.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth from Heeramandi premiere

Many celebrities like Atlee, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and more have also graced the Heeramandi premiere event, making it an extravagant occasion. Not only that, all the celebrities who arrived also donned some ethnic look to match the event’s aesthetic, making it a lot more festive.

Coming to the upcoming series, Heeramandi created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a Hindi language period-drama which is set in the time of the Indian independence movement. The show tells the tale of tawaifs or courtesans who existed in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

The series has an ensemble cast of actors including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in lead roles. The series also has an additional cast of actors like Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and many more in supporting roles. Other than the upcoming show, Aditi is also playing a part in the English film Lioness.

Siddharth’s work front

Siddharth was last seen in 2023 with his crime drama film Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film was a superhit film that featured a relationship between a doting uncle and his niece.

The actor is next set to appear in a key role in the film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. The film directed by Shankar is the official sequel to the 1996 film Indian with an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more playing prominent roles. Moreover, the actor will also be seen playing the lead role in the film Test, alongside actors R Madhavan and Nayanthara.

