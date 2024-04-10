Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion skills just keep getting better and better with every passing day. The Gen-Z diva just keeps serving fashion-perfect moments with her ensembles, one after the other, and we’re totally obsessed. Janhvi recently made yet another case to flaunt her fashion superiority in a classy white pantsuit that screamed all things amazing. Well, her fashion statement at the movie screening last night had an unexpected romantic twist, and we’re gushing here!

So, why don’t we jump right in and take a look at the Jana Gana Mana actress’ OOTN to get a clearer understanding of Janhvi Kapoor’s sense of style, fashion preferences, and, of course, her grand romantic gesture?

Janhvi Kapoor looked magnificent in a classy white pantsuit

The Bawaal actress did actually end up causing a ‘Bawaal’ with her super classy fashion statement last night, as her fans and followers rushed to shower her with their love the minute the pictures made their way to the internet. This all-white ensemble featured a well-tailored pantsuit that sparkled and shined.

This suit featured a well-fitted full-sleeved blazer with scalloped edges and OG shoulder pads, which gave the piece that extra sophisticated push that it needed. The deep and plunging V-shaped neckline was simply alluring, and we loved how it gave a super sultry twist to the whole ensemble. We also adored how femme and fabulous the piece with matching white buttons looked.

Janhvi’s fashion and accessories game was undoubtedly flawless:

This blazer was paired with matching white floor-length pants, and the Roohi actress carried them with pure panache. The long pants had a classy yet comfortable wide-legged silhouette that screamed Gen-Z aesthetic. Even the flared bottoms of the pants added a dramatic twist to the ensemble. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress ended up showing us how to dress up like a boss lady, and we’re taking notes. By the way, even her matching mock croc bag looked just perfect. We’re speechless here.

Much like her fashion game, even the diva’s accessories game was on point last night. She added matching white embellished pumps with a pointed-toed design to complete the look and give it a rather harmonious appeal. She also added diamond stud earrings and a matching ring, but her statement personalized diamond necklace with the name of her rumored boyfriend, ‘Shikhu’ was what grabbed our attention. We love this grand and fashionable romantic gesture, don’t you?

Truth be told, we’re still gasping over the diva’s ensemble from last night, and we're pretty sure we aren’t getting over this one anytime soon, are you?

But, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit and her grand romantic gesture? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

