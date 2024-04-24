Heeramandi Screening: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha arrive; Aditi Rao Hydari poses with fiancé Siddharth, parents-to-be Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal join

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magus opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is touted as the most ambitious and anticipated project of the year.

With an impressive star cast, the TV series is inching towards its release date. Days before its OTT debut, the makers hosted a star-studded special premiere in Mumbai.

A look at the B-town celebs who graced the red-carpet premiere of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Salman Khan made his first public appearance days after shots were fired outside his house in Mumbai. Keeping in mind his security, the superstar arrived at the event with many guards. Bringing his patent charm and charisma, he posed for the paparazzi in a basic black T-shirt, which he paired with multi-colored graphic pants. Amid cheering from the shutterbugs, he entered the screening venue of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Check it out:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favorite muse, Alia Bhatt, was also spotted at the star-studded event. The actress looked like a dream in her all-ivory desi ensemble. She was joined by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, and her mother, Soni Razdan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check it out:

The ever-stylish Rekha brought grace and class to the event. She made heads turn in her golden tissue saree, which made her look like royalty. Wearing her patent red lips and hair tied in her usual bun decorated with gajra, the senior Bollywood actress accessorized her look with a pair of heavy jumkas, a potli, and high heels.

Check it out:

The most talked-about couple in B-town, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday left people chattering when they attended the event twinning in blue. For the night, the Dream Girl 2 actress wore a traditional suit set in a shade of blue. The Night Manager took a cue from her rumored girlfriend and matched his shirt with her outfit. He paired it up with a black suit.

Check it out:

Ananya arrived with Karan Johar at the event. The Indian filmmaker went with a black and white tuxedo for the screening. The duo also indulged in a fun conversation as they rushed inside the venue.

Check it out:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a stunning appearance together at the Heeramandi premiere. The couple who recently got engaged arrived hand-in-hand at the Mumbai event. In her colorful outfit, Aditi complemented her fiancé, who looked dapper in an all-black Indo-western OOTN.

Check it out:

Chhava actor Vicky Kaushal also graced the event with his vivacious presence. He went with a black kurta paired with matching pants and shiny shoes. Soon after, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna arrived with her pretty smile. The actress, dressed in a green anarkali suit, made hearts with her fingers and even gave flying kisses to the camera persons.

Check it out:

Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma looked stylish and cool in his denim-on-denim look, which he paired with a white round-neck t-shirt. Veteran star Shabana Azmi, who will be next seen in the film Bun Tikki with Zeenat Aman, looked gorgeous in her golden saree.

Advertisement

Check it out:

The entire cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was also present at the special screening. While Sonakshi Sinha donned a black saree, mom-to-be Richa Chadha twinned with her. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali posed together.

Check it out:

Others who joined the star-studded event were Jasmin Bhasin, Kubra Sait, Ishaan Khatter, Divya Khosla Kumar, Esha Deol, Kusha Kapila, Poonam Dhillon, Adah Sharma, Kapil Sharma, Shekhar Suman, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Farida Jalal and more.

The series will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala reveals why delay in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series isn't bothering her