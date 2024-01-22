Alia Bhatt makes heads turn as she leaves for Ayodhya dressed in a stunning pine green saree

Alia Bhatt, the reigning queen of Bollywood, is known for her excellent fashion sense. Today, let's shift our focus to the buzz surrounding the grand inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The excitement is palpable as big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were seen at the airport. Among them was Alia Bhatt, who effortlessly stole the spotlight as she jetted off with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Let's take a moment to admire Alia's airport style and see how she rocked her outfit.

Alia Bhatt looked regal in a pine green saree ensemble

Alia Bhatt looked lovely as she arrived at the airport for a special ceremony in Ayodhya, wearing a magnificent saree ensemble. Her pick of a pine green saree made of rich silk fabric was quite stunning. The saree itself was embellished with delicately interwoven golden thread work, lending a sense of regality and shine.

The RRR actress nailed the outfit by teaming up the saree with a trendy pine green blouse featuring a modern scoop neckline. However, what truly caught our attention was the stunning addition she made—a darker shade of pine green doshala elegantly draped over her left shoulder.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and hairstyle

The Heart Of Stone diva understands how to make her look glisten with her accessory choices. With a saree as gorgeous as hers, it was only inevitable that the attention would be on the shining accents.

Alia chose a set of sparkling drop earrings, which added the perfect amount of shine to her ensemble. To complete the look, she carried a potli bag made of the same fabric as her saree. The matching potli bag finished her look flawlessly.

To top it all off, Alia picked gold-toned footwear that perfectly complimented the accent golden tint of her saree, resulting in a balanced and finished ultimate look.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi diva totally rocked the natural makeup vibe for her airport appearance on her way to Ayodhya. She kept it effortlessly simple and fresh, letting her traditional dress steal the show. Her makeup perfectly complemented her saree and made her look absolutely stunning.

The Gully Boy star chose a sleek and classy pushed-back hairstyle, which elevated her whole look to a new level of traditional elegance. But for us, the stunning and vivid doshala that Alia wore with her saree stole the show.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s traditional finesse

Ranbir Kapoor also opted for a pristine white ensemble during his journey to Ayodhya. He sported a kurta paired with dhoti salwars, exuding a simple yet stylish vibe. To add a touch of elegance, he stylishly wrapped himself in a white shawl, staying true to his traditional all-white attire.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely stylish as they made their way to the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Their coordinated traditional outfits made quite an impression at the Mumbai airport. Now, we're curious to know your opinion on Alia Bhatt's airport fashion. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

