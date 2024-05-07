Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt poses with Sabyasachi, Anaita Shroff Adajania and team as they 'METs the dream work'

Alia Bhatt recently made her second consecutive appearance at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala 2024. The National-award-winning actress received a lot of love for her look as she donned an ethereal floral saree by Sabyasachi.

On May 7, a while ago, Alia shared a picture where she can be seen posing with Sabyasachi, Anaita Shroff Adajania and the team who helped her look beautiful at the event.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt shared a photocard where she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear posing with her designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, and the team who made her look like a princess at the Met Gala 2024.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Team work (makes word has been cut) METs the dream work" Have a look:

Alia Bhatt on her second appearance at the Met Gala

In a conversation with Vogue before walking the carpet at the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt expressed her feelings about the fashion event. She said, "I'm feeling great; I'm feeling very excited." Alia further remarked, "Months of preparation, lots of conversation. It all builds up to this one moment. It's so real, but it's also so special."

Talking about her floral outfit, Alia revealed that Sabyasachi Mukherjee was the designer behind the creation. She said that while this was her second appearance at the Met Gala, she was wearing a saree at the event for the first time.

Discussing the reason behind choosing a saree, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress mentioned that she felt the dress code of The Garden of Time needed something “timeless.” She added, “There is nothing more timeless than a saree." She also talked about the hand embroidery on her saree, revealing that it is the work of over 1900 man-hours and 163 artisans.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After receiving praise for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia is gearing up for her action thriller film Jigra. She is collaborating with The Archies actor Vedang Raina for this Vasan Bala directorial. Meanwhile, Jigra is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

