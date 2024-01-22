Kriti Sanon amps up her denim fashion quotient in a strapless corset and matching skirt

Fresh off a National Award win for Mimi, actress Kriti Sanon is also making waves for her fashion sense. Her stylist Sukriti Grover recently shared snaps of Kriti rocking head-to-toe denim while taping an episode of No Filter Neha.

This chic double denim ensemble showed off both Kriti’s trendy style and her star power. The Ganapath actress' been wowing with her looks lately - keep reading for the outfit details and more of Kriti Sanon's style.

Kriti Sanon in double denim ensemble

Kriti Sanon turned heads recently in a gorgeous denim co-ord that blended laidback vibes with polished elegance. Showstopping was the strapless corset top with shirred panels and a dolphin-shaped hem adding delicate dimension. Fetching a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,04,281, this couture-level denim proves style has no limits.

On bottom, the Mimi fame rocked a high-waist skirt featuring a subtly sultry back slit. Artfully matched with the top, this second denim dream piece comes at Rs. 84,090 - rather a steal for the intrigue it adds.

Kriti Sanon’s pretty accessory styling

The Heropanti diva keenly balances adventurous accessories to pull her looks together. Case in point: the massive silver hoops electrifying her denim ensemble with a modern, high-fashion edge. Strategically offsetting the statement earrings, understated silver bands adorn her fingers with refined elegance. Tying everything together are Kriti’s vibrant pink pointed-toe pumps.

Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous makeup look

The Dilwale star dazzled with her makeup looking flawless yet natural. Choosing a glowing base, she let her features shine through with a soft matte finish. Expertly filled brows framed her eyes, lending definition while keeping the focus on her luminous complexion.

Her nose was wonderfully sculpted, adding complexity to her facial structure. Adrian Jacobs, her excellent makeup artist, finished off her look with gorgeous pink lipstick.

The Luka Chupi actress' hair was professionally groomed by the brilliant hairstylist Aasif Ahmed. She chose an open hairdo with her locks perfectly placed to easily frame her face.

Kriti Sanon's stunning ensemble was put together by the renowned stylist Sukriti Grover, who showcased her fashion talent. Every aspect of Kriti's attire was meticulously arranged to produce a gorgeous look. Tejas Nerurkar, an exceptional photographer, took the incredibly beautiful images of this outfit.

Now it's time for the important question: Did we like this look? We absolutely loved it. Kriti slayed this outfit with her great style and stunning attractiveness. We're excited to see what she brings to the table next while promoting her film. Please let us know in the comments area below whether you agree with us.

