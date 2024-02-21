Alia Bhatt styles her laid-back airport look with Dust of Gods customised denim jacket

Alia Bhatt is one of those celebrities who always seems to look effortlessly stylish. Yesterday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a simple outfit that perfectly summarized her OOTN. One can see in the photos below, she does minimalism and cosycore with equal poise.

Whether she's out and about with her family or walking the red carpet, Alia Bhatt always makes sure to pick comfy and easy-to-style pieces. What sets Alia apart from the crowd is her style statement which legit reflects her personality.

Alia Bhatt's airport look is all about easy-to-style pieces

Well, Alia Bhatt's wardrobe has a statement jacket for every occasion- be it her neon bomber, trench coats to oh-so-fabulous denim jackets. For her travel look to Singapore, the Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress wore a pair of cargo pants teamed with a simple tee and Dust of Gods customised denim jacket that added an edgy element to the otherwise boring airport look.

Alia Bhatt's customised denim jacket

Talking specifically about the denim jacket, it quite adds a punk vibe and an essence of being fearless with high-end fashion. From the ripped and washed print to the numbers on the sleeves, the jacket flaunts the raw energy of street art. The stunner styled her overall outfit with a black sling bag that added sophistication of luxury to her laid-back airport look.

Advertisement

Talking about hair and makeup, Alia Bhatt opted for an absolute no-makeup look with her hair left open. She accessorised her off-duty look with a gold finger ring. I loved it!



If you've been planning to add statement-making jackets to your closet, then Alia Bhatt's airport look is all you need for inspiration. The key is to keep the rest of your outfit simple. In my opinion, pick a pair of joggers with a simple white tee and let the jacket be the star of the show.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wears a Sabyasachi velvet saree and it screams royalty; brides-to-be take notes