Alia Bhatt wears a Sabyasachi velvet saree and it screams royalty; brides-to-be take notes

As we all know, Sabyasachi is and will always be the go-to designer, especially for Bollywood celebs for all the good reasons. From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani, many celebs have dazzled in Sabyasachi outfits. Recently, Alia Bhatt turned enough heads with her look in black velvet Sabyasachi at the promotions of her web-series Poacher in London.

Actress turned executive producer, Alia Bhatt picked Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation that came with an embroidered border and featured zardosi patchwork on its pallu. An exact saree, which was worn by Anushka Sharma in a dramatic wine-hued at her engagement ceremony with Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, not a gown or dress but Alia decided to represent Indian Culture on a global platform by wearing a saree and she pulled off the look effortlessly. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani and Humaira Lakdawala, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress balanced her ultimate regal look with hotness by teaming it with a sleeveless blouse in velvet.

Alia Bhatt in black Sabyasachi Saree

Further to elevate the look, the Gangubai actress accessorised her velvet ensemble with a layered pearl necklace and a pair of matching studs covered with pearls- a powerful gem to remain covetable for decades. It looked every bit magnificent and added a touch of sophistication to her overall traditional appearance.

Alia Bhatt's hair and makeup

Alia Bhatt's hair is done by international stylist Dayaruci while the makeup is done by Wendy Rowe, and it only screams perfection. Keeping in mind Alia's taste in subtle and on-the-go makeup looks, Wendy Rowe chose to go with neutral tones, filled eyebrows, mascara and red lips took center stage. Hair-wise created a messy bun with a middle parting for Bhatt. A tousled updo and soft makeup is Alia Bhatt's classic staple and we cannot get over how she manages to pull it off so confidently.

Brides-to-be deed inspiration to put a look together for your engagement? Let us know in the comment section below.

