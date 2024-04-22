Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal take on ethnic fashion in Tarun Tahiliani pastel lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at Aishwarya Shankar's glamorous Chennai wedding. Her absolutely breathtaking fit truly set a new benchmark in wedding fashion. Without a doubt, the star’s dreamlike outfit was one that stole the spotlight.

Aishwarya, daughter of famed director Shankar, married Tarun Karthikeyan in a splendid ceremony attended by celebrities from all over the country; the likes of Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, and even AR Rahman were spotted at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor: An enchanting vision in Tarun Tahiliani Couture

The leading lady of the upcoming thriller, Ulajh, looked like royalty in a breathtaking lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani's For Eternity Couture collection. The whimsical choice combined elements that complement Kapoor in the best way; with a chic silhouette, the traditionally modern design gave us a veritable masterclass in dressing for Indian functions with a little (a lot!) of flair.

Furthermore, the skirt was also paired with a contemporary blouse with a tulle cape, embellished with a trellis pattern and eccentric tassels that added an element of frivolity to the whole outfit. This choice not only highlighted Janhvi's sprightly charm but also her exquisite fashion sense, tailored for a woman coming into her own.

Accessories and hair that complement

When it comes to bags, the young starlet rarely disappoints—opting for a Rs. 16,000 Doux Amour Coco Beaded Sling Bag ; a piece of art as much as an accessory. Hand-embroidered with delicate beaded petals, the stunning accessory gracefully complemented the floral motifs of her outfit.

Next, her hair and makeup. Simple cascading waves were the pick of the night, coupled with copper eyes and pink glossed lips. The addition of a silver diamond choker and studs with a few refined rings completed her flowing look.

The X Factor

As usual, the star not only dressed to impress but also to express a fluid elegance that resonates with her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

We love how she continues to enchant both on-screen and off, with the unmatched ability to own any look she adorns.

