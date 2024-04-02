Janhvi Kapoor adds sparkle on different occasions with these 5 sarees; take inspiration for your party looks

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a trendsetter in Bollywood with her fashionable choices. The actress’s wardrobe collection is diverse; sometimes, she wears gowns, then sarees, and often bodycon fits. Kapoor has everything, but one thing is common in all her outfits, and that is bling. Her sarees, gowns, and everything else have a bling factor.

Here, we have selected her 5 best blingy sarees that would serve as inspiration for your cocktail parties.

Shimmer shine and everything fine

The Bawaal actress wore an ice blue saree from the designer Gaurav Gupta. Her saree is a piece of art in terms of embroidery. It has a structured drape with embellishments like beads, sequins, and threadwork, which are the main sources of bling on her saree. She paired her saree with a bustier in a similar color palette and embroidery. The actress added silver shoulder dusters as accessories, silver dust on her eyes, and Janhvi shone bright like a diamond to add more shine.

Wrapped in silver

Janhvi picked a stunning saree in silver shade and figure-hugging mesh fabric. The fabric of the saree was enough to create the shine. She draped the pallu in a way that her toned mid-riff was visible. A sleeveless sequined blouse completed her ensemble.

Advertisement

Beads and bling

Janhvi Kapoor selected a sheer drape adorned with silver sequins for an event. Her saree was paired with a similar sequin-studded cropped blouse, highlighting her mid-section. Nude glam, comprising nude lips, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed cheeks, rounded off her ethnic look well.

Monochrome magic with a side of bling

The Mili actress picked a purple monochrome saree from Arpita Mehta's shelves. The saree was complete with mirror work and small tassels running along the borders. She matched it with a purple monochrome sleeveless blouse. She went with a clean-girl makeup look, opting for a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a brown lip shade.

Sizzle and shine

Janhvi Kapoor was decked in a white saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The saree was adorned with Manish Malhotra’s signature sequined work. The highlight of her saree was shimmering unicorn sequins. The same sequins enhanced the saree’s slinky halter-neck blouse with white straps and sequin embroidery.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor is obsessed with all things shimmery, and we have proof