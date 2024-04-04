Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z fashion icon who consistently pushes to achieve newer levels of perfection with her classy outfits. The versatile diva basically looks amazing in everything that she chooses to wear. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently wore a black ensemble for a prestigious event that was all things amazing, and we’re simply speechless.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the Jana Gana Mana actress’ undeniably enchanting ensemble? After all, this will give us a better understanding of Janhvi Kapoor’s innate sense of style, don’t you agree?

Janhvi Kapoor in an enchanting floral gown:

The Good Luck Jerry actress is a true fashion queen, and her outfits always prove this fact. She recently wore a gorgeous black gown that was created by none other than the fashion maven, Naeem Khan. This gown, with a dark black base, was a literal piece of art. Also, we’re not sure we’ll ever get over the fashionable display, styled to perfection by the celebrity stylist, Ami Patel.

The strapless floor-length gown had a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the Roohi actress’ curves at all the right places, accentuating them to sheer perfection. The sparkly gown was also laden with intricate and gorgeous sequin work, which gave it a rather formal and fabulous edge. The multicolored nature-inspired floral print on the whole outfit was just beautiful beyond all comparison.

We loved the exquisite flower-power outfit worn by the diva. Further, the plunging neckline of the gown also gave it a rather sultry appeal. Meanwhile, the extension at the edge of the gown that gracefully trailed behind the Bawaal actress as she walked ahead with confidence and poise acted like a train, giving the gown a rather sophisticated edge.

The diva completed her outfit with matching heels, which also gave her outfit a well-thought-out appeal. We honestly adore how this beautiful gown merged fashion fabulousness with a touch of sultriness and sophistication to create such a magnificent display of fashion perfection. This beautiful gown is the perfect formal fashion statement for the summer season. We’re feeling undeniably inspired to jump on the floral trend train, aren’t you?

Janhvi Kapoor’s flawless accessories, hairstyle, and makeup games:

Ami Patel kept the accessories minimalistic for the magical fashion statement. She added statement-worthy blue droplet flowery earrings that looked like a wavy branch, from Esme to elevate the whole look, without actually stealing focus from the same. This undoubtedly furthered the flower-power appeal of Janhvi’s whole look.

Janhvi’s hairstylist, Marce Pedrozo, chose to leave her dark tresses open for this one. He went with a beautifully curled-up look to elevate her ensemble. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle was a great choice, as it framed her face while allowing her hair to cascade freely down her back.

Meanwhile, her makeup expert, Riviera Lynn, kept things glamorous for this makeup look. She went with a metallic eyeshadow with volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes for bold eyes. She also added a touch of blush, highlighter, and contour. Her glossy lipstick was undoubtedly the highlight of the whole look, and we’re obsessed.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous gown? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

