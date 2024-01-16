Janhvi Kapoor styles her classic white shirt with a subtle edge of glam and it is all things fresh

Trust Janhvi Kapoor when it comes to experimenting with various outfits. From body-hugging gowns to sarees, she can ace every look with utmost ease and confidence. Yet again, at one of the recent events, Janhvi Kapoor turned a classic white shirt into a wardrobe essential. And, there's no denying that one thing in a woman's life that will never let her down is a classic white shirt.

Given its omnipresence in the fashion world, the stunner picked this boardroom staple by Moonray that came with volume and ruches. Janhvi Kapoor teamed this envelope-fit shirt with high-rise flared pants- a perfect look on days when you want to make an impact.

Let Janhvi Kapoor guide you on how to style a crisp white shirt for your next brunch with your girl gang

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup and hair

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, this oh-so-comfy brunch look was completed with a pair of boots. The Dhadak actress further elevated her look with open-wavy hair set by Marce Pedrozo.

As we all know, consistency is key for Kapoor when it comes to makeup and yet again decided to go with minimalistic them. Makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Janhvi Kapoor finished her fresh-as-daisy look with matte foundation, rosy blush, and pink nude lipstick. Accessories-wise, Kapoor followed her patent 'less is more' as she wore delicate earrings by Palmonas.

The Mili actress' latest look reflects her personality which is all things energetic yet youthful. It is pretty evident, her trendsetting style is all about elevating basic staples by adding a subtle edge of glam and how!

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

