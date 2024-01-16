Selena Gomez flaunts her love for bold statements in Oscar De La Renta burgundy gown ft 4,50,000 hand-stitched fern tendrils

Hollywood award nights are loaded with drama, entertainment and a star-studded pre-event red carpet loaded with incomparably perfect fashion statements. The 75th Emmy Awards, hosted in Los Angeles, brought with themselves, a fashion parade, keeping up the same reputation. Although, let’s be honest, it was Selena Gomez’ burgundy gown, which was a heavenly work of art, that stole the show. This also made the diva experiment outside her comfort zone and it paid off.

So, what are we even holding up for? Let’s just dive right into the details of the talented Only Murders In The Building star, Selena Gomez’s classy and oh-so-sassy fashion statement that left fans and onlookers gasping, gushing, and begging for more.

Selena Gomez’s burgundy gown with sequins left us swooning

The Dolittle actress stole all the attention the minute she walked on the red carpet. Her custom Oscar De La Renta gown had all the right elements of a proper hit, and we’re thoroughly obsessed. This floor-length gown had a body-hugging and form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s divine curves at all the right places. The sheer and sequin-studded affair was a true piece of art that made our hearts jump out of our chests, with a bang. This incomparable structured gown allowed the businesswoman to flaunt her enviable figure.

The Hotel Transylvania actress’ bold gown was a strapless number with a plunging neckline which added waves of sultriness to her oh-so-unique and gorgeous ensemble. The nature-inspired gown was laden with over 4,50,000 paillettes. And the entire process took over 930 hours of sequinned hand embroidery to complete. This beyond-bold and classy gown radiated perfection with a side of boldness. After all, the Single Soon singer decided to play around with bold hues and gothic elements and it’s quite safe to say that it paid off.

Selena Gomez’s accessories, hair, and makeup choices were flawless

Furthermore, Gomez chose to complete her bold and beautiful gown with strappy black heels which ended up giving the outfit a harmonious appeal, completing it to sheer perfection. But that’s not all, the incredible Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself singer chose to pick statement accessories to go with her artistic ensemble. This included a 35-carat Tiffany & Co. necklace which was visibly encrusted with diamonds and pink sapphires with a unique design and of course, the classiest diamond stud earrings. She also added an iconic diamond-studded statement ring that complemented and elevated her outfit.

Meanwhile, Selena’s hair and beauty game ended up elevating her red-carpet glam like never before. The fabulous diva chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a well-formed and sleek bun with a classy flick on the left side of her face. This added to the classy ensemble and allowed for her face to be visible while framing her face perfectly. On the other hand, the classy diva chose to complete her oh-so-glam makeup look with mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow, heavily blushed cheeks, and highlighter at all the right places. However, the highlight of the statement was the matching dark Burgundy lipstick that totally elevated her outfit to sheer perfection.

So, what did you think of the incomparable star’s beyond-stylish ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

