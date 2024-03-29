Ramadan is a time for reflection and spiritual growth, but it can also be a joyous occasion to celebrate with family and friends. Ramadan and ethnic outfits definitely work in tandem. No matter how much our Bollywood divas fall in love with the body-flattering silhouettes, it's the ethnic ensemble, precisely salwar suits, that serves casual comfort. These graceful traditional outfits merge comfort with style, serving fashion finesse at its best.

So what are we waiting for? Let’s explore five celebrity-approved combos of stylish kurta sets and flowy dupattas for Ramadan 2024 that inspire you to celebrate and pray in style.

5 celebrity-approved kurta sets that are perfect for Ramadan 2024

Alia Bhatt’s classy cream Raw Mango suit:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt wore a classy cream-colored suit with an intricate gold floral-inspired print. The traditional piece from Raw Mango also had gold embroidery work at the edges.

She paired it with matching wide-legged pajamas and a sheer dupatta with gold embroidery, elevating the whole set. Alia added minimalistic earrings and white sandals to complete the look.

Katrina Kaif’s elegant Anamika Khanna suit:

The Tiger 3 actress donned an incomparably pretty blush pink full-sleeved Anarkali suit with well-formed pleats. The intricate gold floral embroidery was just perfect.

The suit featured a long, pleated, flowy kurta with a sophisticated V-shaped neckline. This was paired with fitted pajamas and a sheer embellished dupatta. Katrina Kaif added delicate chaandbali earrings and a ring to complete the fit.

Karisma Kapoor’s stylish Tarun Tahiliani suit:

The Murder Mubarak actress sported a gorgeous ivory kurta set with intricate embroidery and print all over it. The suit featured a calf-length kurta with an alluring neckline, fitted churidar, and a pretty sheer dupatta.

Karisma Kapoor elevated this Tarun Tahiliani piece with a choker-like necklace and matching earrings with champagne gold heels.

Ananya Panday’s pretty pristine white suit:

Ananya Panday’s ethnic wear game is usually pretty fresh and Gen-Z-approved. She put on a stylish white suit featuring a short sleeveless kurta with geometric embroidery paired with floor-length wide-legged pants.

A matching dupatta with scalloped embroidered edges completed the pristine white piece. The Dream Girl 2 actress added minimalistic accessories and juttis to elevate the look.

Sara Ali Khan’s embellished sharara suits:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress dressed in an incomparably classy white sharara suit laden with contrasting black nature-inspired embroidery with delicate mirror work.

This outfit featured a short kurta with an alluring neckline, matching sharara pants, and an embellished dupatta. Sara Ali Khan elevated this piece with statement silver earrings, layered bracelets, and white juttis.

So, are you inspired to look fabulous in suits for Ramadan 2024?

Which of these ethnic ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us immediately.

