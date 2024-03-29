Metallic ensembles have always been quite a rage, and Bollywood’s leading ladies have worn spectacular all-silver and all-gold ensembles to make a case for them time and again. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan ignited a fashion war as they donned head-turning all-silver looks with cargo pants. The outfits left us speechless. But wait, there can only be one winner in this dazzling face-off.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at the classy and shimmery ensembles worn by the fabulous Shraddha Kapoor and the stylish Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in an all-silver outfit:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachhke actress looked beautiful in an all-silver formal ensemble that was just perfect. The outfit featured a sleeveless silver top with a deep and plunging neckline. The short top’s body-hugging and corseted silhouette hugged her curves at all the right places.

This was further paired with matching floor-length satin cargo pants with a modern and alluring design. These pants had convenient pockets on both sides, dangling belts, and a comfortably wide-legged silhouette.

Sara also added a sleek and straight hairstyle and a shimmery makeup look, with silver eyeshadow and nude lipstick to complete the look. She further elevated it with statement-worthy accessories like cocktail rings and shiny diamanté-crusted chokers. We love her Gen-Z fashion-laden getup!

Shraddha Kapoor looked great in head-to-toe silver outfit:

The Stree actress recently made quite a splash in a head-to-toe silver formal ensemble that was just streetwear finesse at its best. Her classy outfit featured a short, full-sleeved top with shimmery sheer silver sleeves. The deep and alluring neckline of this corseted top, with its body-hugging silhouette, perfectly accentuated her oh-so-enviable figure.

The top was further paired with floor-length flared silver pants. These high-waisted dramatic cargo pants with convenient pockets on both sides were just fabulous.

Shraddha completed her outfit with a naturally wavy hairstyle and a minimalistic makeup look with glittery eyeshadow. She added a silver rhinestone-laden bag and a statement beaded necklace to elevate the look, and we loved her sassy and simplistic style.

The final verdict:

It’s clear that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan looked incomparably classy in their head-to-toe silver ensembles. They both brought their A-game to this fashion face-off, and we’re still gushing over the fashion fabulousness that unfolded. But who won this round? Shraddha nailed the shimmery and simplistic outfit with just the right statement-worthy accessories, like a shiny silver bag and a classy necklace.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also nailed her incomparably cool Gen-Z-approved outfit. She went with a jewel-crusted choker and classy hoops to elevate her outfit. We honestly believe that both of these divas aced the all-silver fashion statements, which is why we believe that both of them deserve equal appreciation in this round. But do you agree with us?

Who do you think won this round? Was it Sara Ali Khan or Shraddha Kapoor? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

