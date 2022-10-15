Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Eyeshadow Palettes to Nail Your Eye Makeup Game Like a Pro

Shimmery and glittery eyes are at the pinnacle of every woman’s eye makeup wishlist. Just like the sultry smoky eyes are loved, glittery and vibrant eye makeup looks are imitated by celebrities as well as commoners alike. After all, who doesn’t love dramatic eyes? The high-octane glitz of highly pigmented eyeshadows compliment the jet-black stroke of eyeliner along with the boldness of kajal on the waterline, nails your eye makeup game seamlessly. This festive season you have an opportunity to elevate your makeup skills with style, swag, and drama. Not to forget Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 which is aiding to slide the best eyeshadow palettes to your cart at exclusive prices. So, are you ready to step out looking like a stunner? 7 Eyeshadow Palettes for Ultra-Glamorous Eyes

1. URBANMAC Eyeshadow Palette – 105 Colors This URBANMAC Eyeshadow Palette will never stop you from elevating your festive makeup look to the maximum. Call out a shade, and you will find it in this massive eyeshadow palette. If you are a makeup nerd, then this palette is your partner for life. Elevate your Desi style and enhance your makeup skills with 105 eyeshadow shades that are matte, satin, and shimmery in texture. With this eyeshadow palette in your vanity, you can create smokey eyes, neon-inspired looks, and what not!

Price: Rs. 1,599 Deal Price: Rs. 585 Buy Now 2. Maybelline New York The City Mini Palette –Westside Roses This eyeshadow palette is everything that you need to craft vibrant and expressive eyes. After applying a buttery base, unpack this eyeshadow palette, and shade your eyelids as desired. Trust us, this mini palette showcases maximum potential to nail your makeup look like a pro. Contour the creases and seal your eye makeup with a rich stroke of eyeliner. Not to forget the few sweeps of mascara to complete the drama you wish to create.

Price: Rs. 780 Deal Price: Rs. 665 Buy Now 3. MARS Mesmereyes Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette – Set of 2 This MARS Mesmereyes Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette will make your eyes pop in glory. The smooth, velvety colors are backed by buildable and blendable textures. This set of 2 will serve you with a total of 32 shades. They feature awesome pigmentation that will stay all day long. What’s more? This palette has matte, shimmery, and glittery shades that will make your eyes highly expressive and impressive. Now you can attain a smooth and consistent finish with ease, and of course, in a budget-friendly way.

Price: Rs. 598 Deal Price: Rs. 397 Buy Now 4. Miss Rose 12 Color Eye Shadow + 4 Color Blush Kit Miss Rose 12 Color Eye Shadow + 4 Color Blush Kit is a makeup essential for those who love everything about makeup. If you wish to keep your makeup enticing, then grab this eyeshadow at a whopping discount from Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Dramatic and smokey eyes are still all the rage. And you get a chance to ace some over-the-top magnetic eye makeup looks with this eyeshadow palette.

Price: Rs. 1,459 Deal Price: Rs. 539 Buy Now 5. ETUDE Play Color Eyes – Pink Muhly Romance The key to making your eye makeup look as gorgeous as possible is to use deeply pigmented and blendable eyeshadows. And this ETUDE Play Color Eyes –Pink Muhly Romance eyeshadow palette from the land of Korea will resolve all of your eye makeup woes. The warm and soft autumn colors present in the palette will complement every outfit that you choose to slip in. Trust us, a Desi-contemporary style, pout-perfect lips, and filter-free luminous skin with drop-dead gorgeous eyes are everything that is coming your way this festive season.

Price: Rs. 1,600 Deal Price: Rs. 1,358 Buy Now 6. Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Original Eyeshadow Palette Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Original Eyeshadow Palette features all types of shades from subtle nudes, and sultry shimmers, to vibrant pops. This palette is truly crafted for a makeup lover like you. No matter what type of skin you possess, the shades will stay on your eyelids throughout the day. The semi-matte finish colors are whipped up to the perfection that you yearn for. Snag this voguish eyeshadow palette and get ready from desk to drinks seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 1,799 Deal Price: Rs. 359 Buy Now 7. Makeup Revolution Maxi Reloaded Palette – Dream Big Make your eye makeup session super fun and fuss-free with this Makeup Revolution Maxi Reloaded Palette. It contains matte and shimmery shades to sass your eyes along with an eyeliner kajal and a voluminous sweep of mascara. With great definition and easy-to-blend formula, this shadow palette deserves a place in your kitty. The shades in this palette will make your eyes look all the more dramatic, expressive, and magical.

Price: Rs. 2,450 Deal Price: Rs. 1,106 Buy Now Finally, you are a step closer to creating some dreamy eye makeup looks. All thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 for helping you out with the most impeccable palettes and saving heavily on your makeup bills. We hope you have found your makeup partner for this festive season and, of course, for life. No, don’t resist buying them all because this is surely a NOW or NEVER case. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Chandeliers and Ceiling Lights to Enhance the Beauty of Your Home