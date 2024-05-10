Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in The Family Star has not shared any updates about her upcoming projects in Telugu. However, the Hi Nanna star continues to be in touch with her fans through her social media posts.

Meanwhile, the latest video of the actress is a pure treat as she was clicked pampering a cat in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her love for fur babies

One can see in the video, the Super 30 star playing with the cat for a few seconds as she stepped out in a comfy casual outfit. The moment was captured in Mumbai and further details are currently awaited. Apart from this, Mrunal also shared a video on her Instagram Story on May 9, 2024, where she was seen playing with her pet cat, Billoboy Thakur. This was followed by another photo of the cat.

Mrunal Thakur has always flaunted her love and support towards animals over the years. While she keeps posting pictures posing with animals, she even joined the All About Them Foundation to organize a food drive to help stray animals in 2019.

Back in 2022, she spoke up on the importance of adoption in an interview. Referring to Billoboy Thakur, Mrunal said that he occasionally behaves like her father and mother.

The Sita Ramam star added: "Irrespective of what time I come back from work, he is waiting for me at the door. I think adopting him during the pandemic was the best decision of my life. He is a street cat and I just think we must all definitely adopt instead of shop for pets."

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

The Dhamaka actress has not signed any major project after the box office failure of The Family Star. While further updates are currently awaited, she recently praised Manjummel Boys, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mrunal appreciated the entire cast and crew in an Instagram Story and added: "OMG Rollercoaster ride of emotions! You boys absolutely nailed it."

She also shared her response towards another film, Aavesham, calling it a "must-watch" for everyone. Aavesham was released via Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2024. Viewers also shared their opinions on social media, with special praise towards Fahadh Faasil, who plays the lead role of Ranga.

