New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Pacers On May 10?

The New York Knicks are in a good position with a 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers. They only need two more wins to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Unfortunately, Jalen Brunson, who has become a beloved New York icon, is unlikely to play in game 3 due to a foot injury that kept him out for most of game 2.

Interestingly enough, it was the 54th anniversary of Willis Reed's heroic comeback in Game 7 of the Finals when Brunson returned to deliver an incredible performance in the second half.

While there are differences between Game 7 of the Finals and Game 2 of the conference semifinals, Brunson, unlike Reed, must attempt to continue playing. This is not a "jump-the-juice" moment. In addition to needing Brunson desperately to defeat the Pacers, the Knicks also need him to stand any chance of winning their anticipated conference finals matchup with Boston.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for game 3 and that's the news that the Knicks fan didn't want to hear. The former Dallas star suffered a knee injury in game 2 and missed one-third of the game but still scored 29 points to propel his team to two wins on the trot in the series. The former Dallas Mavericks man averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first NBA title.

Should Brunson be Risked by the Knicks in Game 3?

Jalen Brunson is having the time of his life with the Knicks and is their star performer. However, the injury in the last game can get problematic for him as the games keep coming thick and fast. The Knicks are already the series by 2-0 as they can afford Brunson to rest for one game to make sure he is not rushed back.

