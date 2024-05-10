Who Is Kyrie Irving’s Wife? All About Stunning Model and Youtuber Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving, a dominant force for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA playoffs, led the team to a 4-2 series victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round matchup, scoring 30 points in the decisive Game 6.

Now facing the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, Irving's partnership with Luka Doncic has been crucial, with the duo combining for 58 points in Game 6.

The Mavericks are optimistic about their chances of making a deep playoff run with Irving and Doncic leading the way.

Outside the NBA, Kyrie Irving has achieved significant milestones in his personal life. He is married to Marlene Wilkerson, an Instagram model and lifestyle guru, whom he met in 2018.

The couple got engaged the following year and now have two children together. This article delves into more details about Kyrie Irving's wife.

Who Is Kyrie Irving’s Wife, Marlene Wilkerson?

Marlene Wilkerson, born in 1993, is Kyrie Irving's wife and a well-known Instagram model and influencer. With over 768k subscribers on YouTube and more than 389k followers on Instagram.

Marlene is a confident and talented individual who perfectly complements Kyrie Irving's creative spirit. She encourages people to trust their instincts, be kind to others, and embrace nature, embodying a free-spirited approach to life.

Marlene Wilkerson’s Age

Marlene Wilkerson, born on August 18, 1993, will be 30 years old in 2024.

Marlene Wilkerson’s Parents

She has mixed ethnicity, she is an African-American. Her mother is an American, and her father is of African origin. However, this ethnic difference was never a topic of contention for the couple, and they live contentedly together.

Alaine, a single mother, brought up Marlene in Los Angeles, California. Marlene also has a brother, but his identity remains undisclosed.

What Does Marlene Wilkerson Do for a Living?

Marlene Wilkerson, a model, blogger, and lifestyle guru, established her YouTube channel, ‘The Find Guru’ in 2015 during the initiation of her clothing company.

The channel initially intended for business promotion has since diversified, featuring her content that ranges from beauty tips, and fashion guidance, to peeks into her fitness disciplines.

Over time, Wilkerson's channel has received immense popularity, boasting almost 768K subscribers.

She allows glimpses into her life through her videos, including her experience of entering parenthood with Irving.

Even though her video count exceeds 100, she hasn't posted fresh content since October 2023. However, she has mentioned her wish to exhibit a more regular presence on the platform.

Marlene Wilkerson’s Instagram and Other Social Media

Marlene Wilkerson commands a strong presence on Instagram as well, with 389k followers to her credit.

She maintains higher activity on Instagram than her YouTube channel, exemplified by the series of sparkling pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot she posted in August 2023.

Self-described in her bio as "a Los Angeles native sharing my treasured curly hair tips and secrets," she adds, "I also contribute my beauty advice, fashion suggestions, and workout routines."

However, since embarking on motherhood, it seems her vlogging career has moved to a slower lane. The last time she posted a new video was in January 2022, featuring a collection of inspiring quotes to celebrate the New Year.

How did Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson meet?

Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving's paths first intertwined during Irving's basketball stint at St. Patrick High School with Dexter, before sparking a romance.

The public first spotted them together in 2018 at Kyrie's Invitational, though the commencement of their dating period remains unclear.

Fast forward to 2019, the pair made their engagement official and subsequently tied the knot in 2022.

They graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple at the 2023 ESPY award.

How Long Have Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson Been in a Relationship?

The love story of Mavericks Star, Kyrie Irving, and Marlene Wilkerson reportedly began in December 2018, a period when Kyrie was associated with the Celtics, donning their green jersey.

The flames of their romance intensified with time, leading them to reportedly get engaged in September 2019.

Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving’s Kids

Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving welcomed their first child in June 2021. Marlene displayed her pregnancy journey, featuring a maternity photoshoot, through a YouTube video labeled “Our Pregnancy Journey.”

The video presents Marlene laboring in a bathtub and confirming she had a water birth. She exclusively holds the title of Kyrie's baby mama.

