The latest NSFW incident involving Luka Doncic is definitely an unforgettable one! The star player for the Dallas Mavericks just led his team to a crucial playoff win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Next, Doncic was taking questions from reports in a post-game interview as per the customs.

Suddenly, a loud sound of NSFW moaning could be heard in the background out of nowhere. Everybody present in the room was stunned by the x-rated sound.

Especially, Luka Doncic's initial reaction to the NSFW moaning sound was hilarious. He clearly was in pure shock. Donic was seen looking around to figure out where the sound erupted from. Ahem!

After a brief period of awkward silence, Doncic was trying to maintain composure. Finally, in order to ease the atmosphere, he cracked a joke. Luka ended up blurting, "I hope that's not live." Well, the NBA star’s wittiness broke the tension and caused the reporters to laugh.

The entire episode is now going VIRAL on the internet.

How did fans react to the NSFW moaning during Luka Doncic’ post-game interview?

"Somebody stayed late to practice some back shots..," wrote one fan.

"I guarantee you, PJ Washington is the one behind those backshots," wrote another fan.

"New definition of OKC Thunder lol," read a third fan.

"Someone forget to close their browser?" read another comment.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Quick Recap of Game 2

In Game 2 of their NBA playoff series, the Dallas Mavericks won against the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-110.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in charge and the team started strong. On the other hand, Luka Doncic was seen struggling to find his rhythm. However, he still managed to distribute the ball effectively.

Interestingly, P.J. Washington was the unforeseen superhero for the Mavericks. He caught fire from three-point range. In a nutshell, the first half of Game 2 was a back-and-forth affair.

In a turnaround, the intensity was evident in the second half of Game 2. Luka Doncic finally found his groove in the third quarter. The OC Thunder countered with timely baskets from Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

With under two minutes remaining, the Dallas Mavericks went on an 11-3 run. It was possible with a three-pointer from Josh Green and scoring from Tim Hardaway Jr. The Thunder fought back. Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight points consecutively to cut the lead to three. However, the Dallas Mavericks held on for the narrow win.

Game 3 is scheduled for tomorrow at the American Airlines Center in in Dallas. The Mavericks have the early series lead. However, the Thunder will be looking to bounce back at home in Game 3. This is a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals which the Mavericks won in 7 games.