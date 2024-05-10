Triple H vs Vince McMahon, Rhea Ripley punished? What We Learned About WWE Backstage From Ronda Rousey's Book

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention about sexual trafficking allegations.

Former MMA Champion Ronda Rousey recently released her book, Rousey Our Fight: A Memoir. And as expected, she has given a detailed account of her fraught relations with the WWE management, and why she has decided never to go back to the Stamford-based company.

In fact, even before the release of her book, Ronda had been speaking about the WWE. She didn’t mince words when outrightly calling out Vince McMahon over the sexual trafficking lawsuit. She also cast aspersions on the character of former WWE talent Drew Gulak, which also led to his exit from the company.

Now, in her book, Rousey has given deep detail about the WWE backstage politics, and how it impacts wrestlers. Here are 5 things we got to know about WWE Backstage from Rousey’s book.

1. Vince McMahon vs Triple H: Ronda Rousey drew the curtains over the saga between Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Chief Content Of Triple H over the control of WWE. This has been reported earlier also, that there was some friction between Hunter and McMahon over certain major decisions in WWE.

Ronda Rousey revealed that there was indeed tension between the two, with both wanting control of the company. She disclosed that every time Triple H made a change, someone in the production would send it to Vince McMahon who would then change it back. This led to frequent tensions between the two.

2 . Lacey Hopes Up: Ronda Rousey revealed that she was told by the WWE management that Lacey Evans would be winning the SmackDown Women’s Title and that she should explain this to Evans. But the management changed the decision with Liv Morgan winning the title, while Evans was left high and dry. This as per Rousey left her feeling guilty for making hopes for Lacey, and in the end, eventually disappointing her.

3. Liv Morgan Blamed by WWE: Ronda Rousey made another startling revelation that Paul Heyman and WWE producers blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to connect with the fans while being the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Liv Morgan’s title reign was for 98 days with her winning it at Money In The Bank in 2022 against Ronda Rousey, and then losing it back to Rousey nearly four months later in October 2022 at Extreme Rules.

4. Rhea Ripley Punished by WWE: Another WWE backstage happening that Rousey revealed and about which nobody knew is Rhea Ripley being punished by WWE after WrestleMania 39. And what was the reason behind it? It was only because the fight between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, went for over 20 minutes, which led the producers fuming over her.

According to the producers, Ripley’s act was disrespectful to the main event match of The Uso’s against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Hence Ripley was punished by not wrestling for some time after WrestleMania, and instead being a valet to the man in Judgement Day group.

5. Vince McMahon blamed John Laurinaitis for the hush-money scandal: This was perhaps the most shocking revelation made by Ronda Rousey against Vince McMahon. According to Rousey, Vince McMahon pinned the blame on WWE Head of Talent Relations manager, John Laurinaitis for the hush-money scandal.

And what was that? In July 2022, Vince McMahon’s hush-money scandal came out in the public domain, in which the former WWE Chairman was accused of paying money to several women to stay quiet after he had sexual encounters with them. Vince though had to resign from the WWE Chairman’s post, he went on to pin the blame of the breakout of the news on Laurinaitis.

So these were the five surprising backstage revelations made by Ronda Rousey in her book. Apart from these, Rousey also spoke about having a tiff with Triple H once for not having kept her in the loop over some major decisions in her storyline.

She also wrote about how WWE producers rudely told her to just do her stuff, when she asked about her Royal Rumble entry number being changed from 30 to 28. Rousey also detailed how the women wrestlers in the locker room became closer to each other after the COVID-19 lockdown, as fears of being laid off always haunted them.

The former MMA Champion also has mentioned in her book why she was not happy with Roman Reigns’ 8-minute entrance when the producers gave her a moral lesson that “time is money.” She also spoke about being told that Sami Zayn’s turn on The Bloodline was planned a year back when Paul Heyman told her that decisions are not taken this long.