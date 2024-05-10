Pooja Bhatt reunites with Suniel Shetty after 27 years as she drops 1st look from new project; check out latter’s reaction

Border actors Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt are set to reunite after a 27-year hiatus. Yes, you heard that right! Pooja shared the exciting news on social media, sparking nostalgia among fans eager to see them grace the screen together once more.

Taking to social media, Pooja Bhatt broke the news to her fans as she shared the first image from the project.

Pooja Bhatt reunites with Suniel Shetty after Border

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt shared the first picture from the project, making fans all excited. In the image, she is seen wearing a simple black saree with a broad golden border and a black full-neck blouse. She appears quite serious in the picture. The actress was seen sporting a shoulder-length haircut with a white towel in her hand.

Sharing the first pic, Pooja wrote, “A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty.”

Sharing the first pic, Pooja wrote, "A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty."

As soon as the actress dropped the post, Suniel Shetty took to the comment section and reacted to it. He wrote, "You're looking good Pooja... and yess the pleasure is alll mine. Looking forward."

More about Border

Pooja and Suniel Shetty are reuniting after 27 years on this project. Their previous collaboration was in the blockbuster film Border, directed by J.P. Dutta. This iconic movie revolves around the events of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles, the film also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee in supporting roles.

