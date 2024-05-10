Laapataa Ladies vs 12th Fail Lifetime Box Office Trend Analysis: A comparative look at week on week collections

Kiran Rao made her comeback as a director with Laapataa Ladies which was released on March 1. The film took a low opening of Rs 75 lakhs at the box office but with good word of mouth, it managed to sustain and reach a respectable lifetime total of Rs 18 crore plus.

With a trend like this, Laapataa Ladies has proved to be one of the best-trending films of recent times which also reminds us of 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr was released on Oct 27, 2023. Despite a humble opening, the film's word of mouth helped it strengthen its position at the box office and record a solid lifetime total of Rs 57.5 crore. Let's have a close look at the trending of both films and analyze the factors that worked in their favor and those that worked against them.

Laapataa Ladies's weekly trending

After an opening of Rs 75 lakhs, Laapataa Ladies showed 85% growth on Saturday and fetched Rs 1.40 crore. On Sunday, it showed limited growth and did business of Rs 1.75 crore. The collections remained steady on a low level on the weekdays and the film managed a week 1 total of Rs 6 crore approx.

Week 1 - Rs 6 crore approx

Week 2 - Rs 3.75 crore approx - 37.5% drop

Week 3 - Rs 2.5 crore approx - 33.33% drop

Week 4 - Rs 2.25 crore approx - 10% drop

After Week 4 - Rs 3.55 crore approx

Total - Rs 18.05 crore approx

Going from an opening of Rs 75 lakhs to a week 1 of Rs 6 crore and a lifetime total of Rs 18 crore plus was an uphill task and the film managed to do that only because of good word of mouth. But the lifetime could've been even better if the film wasn't sandwiched between Article 370 and Shaitaan which did very well at the box office.

Also, a low opening hurt Laapataa Ladies badly. Being a producer, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan who is also popular for his genius marketing strategies couldn't help his film gain enough hype among the target audience. Only if the marketing was good enough and the film managed at least an opening of over Rs 1 crore, it would've targetted a Rs 25 crore plus lifetime.

12th Fail's weekly trending

The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer started at the box office with a business of Rs 1.05 crore and showed strong growth on Saturday and Sunday to record a weekend total of Rs 6.55 crore and week 1 of Rs 12.60 crore. The first-weekend trend of the film was healthy but it came on its own on weekdays. Monday's numbers were better than the opening day and the film continued to show a rise in collections till Wednesday. There was a slight drop on Thursday but the numbers were still better than the opening day.

By the beginning of the second week, the word about the film had spread and it made the audience flock to cinemas in bigger numbers. The film collected Rs 13.75 crore more in week 2 which was a 9% jump from week 1. It remained rock steady in 3rd week as well with a weekly drop of 37% despite competition from Tiger 3. By the end of its run, the film collected Rs 57.6 crore at the box office.

Here's what the weekly trend of the film looks like:

Week 1 - Rs 12.60 crore

Week 2 - Rs 13.75 crore - 9% jump

Week 3 - Rs 8.75 crore - 37% drop

Week 4 - Rs 6.50 crore - 26% drop

Week 5 - Rs 7 crore - 8% jump

After Week 5 - Rs 9 crore approx

Total - Rs 57.6 crore approx

12th Fail had a better opening compared to Laapataa Ladies due to a relatively popular face like Vikrant Massey in the lead and a better release period. When the film was released in theaters, there was nothing else that was working It clashed with Tejas which didn't work either. For the next two weeks, there was no major release which helped the word-of-mouth do its magic.

But the credit also goes to content because, without appreciation, it'd have faltered like other films. Showing a weekly drop of only 37% despite competition from a monstrous film like Tiger 3 is commendable. In fact, showing a jump in week 2 was also a big deal because it was a Pre-Diwali period which is considered a dull period for the film business. In the 4th week, the drop was just 26% and in the 5th week, it again showed an 8% jump.

Despite a humble beginning, the film stood strong at the box office for several weeks and collected Rs 9 crore approx after its 5 successful weeks at the box office. Going from an opening of Rs 1 crore to a lifetime total of Rs 57.6 crore unarguably shows better appreciation compared to Laapataa Ladies which took 25% less opening and did almost 68% less lifetime business.

