‘You Beat Up...': Claressa Shields Goes After Gervonta Davis Following Jabs At Her Appearance

Things took an unexpected turn when professional boxer Claressa Shields decided to go after Gervonta Davis. The 29-year-old boxer decided to mention Tank’s previous controversies and go after the fighter.

After Gervonta Davis’ remark concerning Shields’ appearance, the fighter opted to attack Tank for his stature and previous abuse allegations.

Claressa Shields’ response to Gervonta Davis commenting on her appearance

After Ryan Garcia dominated Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis went on an X (formerly Twitter) tirade, going after The Dream. As both fighters have expressed disdain toward each other, the series of tweets fueled the rivalry even more.

Upon witnessing this, Claressa Shields decided to weigh in on the situation. She went on to disavow Tank’s actions concerning the Devin Haney loss and called him out on X. This was the beginning of the rivalry between Davis and Shields.

Gervonta Davis delivered a low blow as he commented on Claressa Shields’ appearance. Since this incident, the female boxer decided to go after Tank in a long-form X space that is now going viral on social media.

"I'm glad I'm ugly to you n****, because you beat up bitches who you consider cute," said Shields. Back in 2020, Gervonta Davis was charged with simple battery domestic violence that put a halt to his career.

She also accused Gervonta Davis of being lonely on the back of his tweets against Devin Haney. Since Tank showed his support toward Ryan Garcia since the bout, Claressa Shields disparaged him for it.

Although this is an unlikely fight, fans appeared to have a field day with the feud between Gervonta Davis and Claressa Shields. With this response, fans are excited to witness Tank’s rebuttal to all these accusations.

Claressa Shields expresses desire to fight Ryan Garcia

After the rivalry between Claressa Shields and Gervonta Davis became prevalent, Ryan Garcia decided to tweet something that would later offend the women’s boxing champion.

In a recent tweet following the feud, Ryan Garcia suggested a date between Shields and Davis. He believed the event would break the internet if it came to fruition. Judging by her response, this did not sit right with the female boxer.

Shields accused Davis of assault multiple times throughout her response and claimed he had ‘no friends.’

As a rebuttal, Claressa Shields decided to call out Ryan Garcia to a fight. After her comments regarding Gervonta Davis, the fighter did not pull any punches on this one either.

“You think I should date the woman beater & I think I should kick your ass for thinking that!,” wrote Claressa Shields. The caption with the poster of a potential match-up between her and Ryan Garcia had fans cackling.

Claressa Shields is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time. Amassing a record of fourteen wins and no losses, she has managed to stay an undefeated fighter throughout her career.