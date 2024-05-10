Anupamaa Written Update, May 5: Toshu arrives late at night while Anupama waits for him. Seeing her, Toshu is in shock. He then slams Anupama for returning to his house. He asks Anupama whether Aadhya kicked her out of Anuj's house. Anupama then tells Toshu that she wants to give him something. Toshu gets happy thinking that Anupama is giving him money.

Anupama schools Toshu:

Anupama gives a list to Toshu. She says that the list has a calculation of things that she has done for him since childhood till he turned 25. As Kinjal is present, Anupama asks Kinjal to calculate things that she has done for Toshu since childhood. Anupama then loses her calm and lashes out at Toshu. She recalls all the sacrifices she made for him and asks him to repay her.

Anupama asks Toshu if he will be able to repay it. She then warns him saying that the prize money that she won in her competition belongs to her and she won't give him a single penny from it. Anupama then tells Toshu that she is his mother so she is willing to give him a job. After schooling Toshu, Anupama leaves. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Anupama helps Aadhya:

Anupama arrives at Anuj's house and then sees Aadhya dancing. While dancing Aadhya loses her calm as she forgets her steps. Anupama tries to help but avoids interfering as Aadhya might get angry. Anupama worries seeing Aadhya's anger. Anupama then goes to her room, plays loud music, and starts dancing.

Advertisement

Listening to the music, Aadhya also starts dancing. Anuj understands what Anupama is doing and prays for Anupama and Aadhya's reunion. Aadhya gets happy as she remembers her steps while dancing.

Baa worries about Anupama:

After Baa inquires about Anupama's prize money, Dimpy tells her that Anupama has won approximately two crores rupees. Baa gets happy for her but also gets upset thinking that Anupama is still living at Anuj's house. Baapuji tells Baa that she shouldn't worry about Anupama. Dimpy asks Baa if she misses Anupama and Baa confesses that she misses her sometimes.

Dimpy assures Baa that Anupama promised her that she will attend her wedding. Dimpy says that even Anuj will come for her wedding. Baa then expresses concern saying that Anupama will receive taunts from guests if she comes for the wedding with Anuj.

Anuj learns about Yashdeep's feelings:

Yashdeep and Bijee bump into Anuj. Their shopping bags fall from their hand. Anuj and Yashdeep get awkward as both have purchased a saree for Anupamaa. Bijee inquires about Shruti's health and asks Anuj about his marriage plans. Bijee advises Anuj to get married soon.

Yashdeep then informs Anuj that they are soon returning to India. Anuj reminds him that his offer to save the restaurant is still open. Yashdeep refuses saying that he has made his decision to return to India. Yashdeep then says that he will meet Anupama before going.

After Anuj walks away, Bijee tells Yashdeep that everyone knows about his feelings for Anupama but only Anupama is not aware of it. Anuj overhears this.

Anupama gets a job offer:

Anuj gifts a saree to Anupama. Anupama then requests Anuj to read an official mail for her. Anuj informs Anupama that she has been offered a job at a reputed chef's restaurant. Anuj and Anupama get happy. Anuj tells Anupama that she has got a big opportunity. Anupama gets worried.

When Anuj asks her the reason for her worry, Anupama shares that she is grateful for the opportunity but she wants to do something different.

Yashdeep puts a condition:

Anupama arrives at Bijee and Yashdeep's house. Anupama then gives her prize money check to Yashdeep. She tells Yashdeep to repay the loan of the restaurant and get it back. Yashdeep and Bijee refuse to take money from Anupama. However, she insists them to take the money and recalls how the restaurant has been everything to her.

Advertisement

Anupama then reminds Yashdeep how he has helped her every time. Bijee refuses to take money but Anupama gets upset. She requests them to take it to save the restaurant. Yashdeep agrees to take the money but puts a condition. Yashdeep says that if he accepts the money then she will have to be a business partner in his restaurant. He tells her to be a co-owner of his restaurant. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Opinion: What impacts does it have on the audience when an iconic actor exits a show in between?