Amazon sale compels you to pick THESE green tea infused skincare products

The coolness of green tea is immeasurable. The soothing texture of skincare products infused with green tea cannot be compared due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea has immense potential in reducing skin irritation and redness. It soothes the skin and makes it supple. If you wish to indulge in the goodness of green tea skincare products, then you must pick them at a discounted rate only from Amazon's Sale.

Amazon sale on green tea infused skincare products

Snatch a glimpse of all the green tea infused skin care products you have managed to make their space under the umbrella of Amazon sale.

1. mCaffeine Vitamin C Green Tea Face Serum

Face serums have become a must have skin care essential. And a face serum infused with green tea is like a cherry on the cake. This mCaffeine Vitamin C Green Tea Face Serum will leave your skin glowing with the help of hyaluronic acid. What’s more? This serum also provides a protective layer to prevent sun damage.

Price: Rs. 625

Deal: Rs. 529

2. Arata Natural Purifying Face Wash

This face wash is not only enriched with green tea but also macha, aloe vera and witch hazel. It is made up from all natural and cruelty free ingredients. Arata Natural Purifying Face Wash contains natural antioxidants that soothe irritated skin like magic. In addition, it also revitalises and purifies your skin.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 473

3. Blue Nectar Detan Face Pack for Glowing Skin

Blue Nectar Detan Face Pack for Glowing Skin is a volcanic and natural green tea cleansing mask. The cooling and exfoliating properties of this volcanic clay helps remove excess oil from skin preventing acne like blackheads, whiteheads and pimples. Green tea extracts are largely responsible for removing all pollutants whereas Vitamin C reduces wrinkles and dark spots.

Price: Rs. 575

Deal: Rs. 485

4. Dr. Sheth's 5% Niacinamide & Green Tea Calming Toner

This calming toner not only comes with green tea but also with calendula extract and hyaluronic acid for even skin tone. This toner is the best solution to reduce dullness, redness and appearance of pores. Dr. Sheth's 5% Niacinamide & Green Tea Calming Toner will seek the help of green tea’s antibacterial properties and soothes redness of your skin.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 474

5. The Beauty Sailor - Green Tea Night Gel Cream

The Beauty Sailor - Green Tea Night Gel Cream will make you feel the instant rush of hydration. This night gel cream helps in refining skin, pigmentation and reduces open pores. This gel cream is not just a cream it is a repair treatment that your skin utterly needs during the night. It lightens pigmentation and fades sun tanning, acne marks, age spots to get a clear and even complexion.

Price: Rs. 1749

Deal: Rs. 1199

6. Skin Cottage - Shower Gel

This shower gel that is enriched with green tea will improve your mood amidst summer. It will help you in experiencing a refreshing shower session that is what you and your body needs to unwind stress and impurities of the day. The shower gel will ensure to provide utmost protection to the skin by creating a layer and fighting against bacteria.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 399

7. WOW Skin Science Green Tea Under Eye Cream

This green tea under eye cream comes with rollers for treating dark circles. It has the power to reduce the puffiness of your face and whiten your dull eye bags. The active ingredients such as liquorice, aloe vera extract and hyaluronic acid helps you to protect your skin from UV damage. It lightens dark circles, hydrates skin, reduces fine lines, smoothen and brightens the eye area.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 359

8. Bryan & Candy New York Green Tea Bath Tub Gift Set

This green tea bath tub set is a complete home spa essential that will make you experience a mood enhancing skin pampering regimen. It contains a shower gel, hand and body lotion, sugar scrub and body polish compacted with the goodness of green tea. This kit will definitely empower your body and skin during summers.

Price: Rs. 1600

Deal: Rs. 1280

Green tea has millions of skin benefiting properties. When you sip some green tea it promotes weight loss, when you apply green tea infused skin care products it makes your skin feel rejuvenated. This time Amazon sale will aid in bringing the best green tea infused skin care product homes at discounted prices.

