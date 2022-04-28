7 Hair serum for grey hair: Grow your mane thicker, darker & healthier with THESE formulations

Dealing with premature greys is never easy. Let’s put an end to it with these hair growth serums with anti-grey formulations. Grab the best hair serum for your hair here!

by P R Gayathri   |  Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:08 PM IST
7 Hair serum for grey hair: Grow your mane thicker, darker & healthier with THESE formulations
7 Hair serum for grey hair: Grow your mane thicker, darker & healthier with THESE formulations
Advertisement

Grey hairs, hair thinning, intense hair fall, these are a few common hair problems that all of us might have gone through at some point in our lives or are dealing with now! Hair serum is the game changer! These hair serums function in the best possible way to provide nutrition and energise your hair thereby resolving all its problems. Scroll below to find a few target-specific hair serums that’ll help you grow healthy and strong hair.

Here are 7 hair serums for you:

Hair serum is a fine solution to tame frizzy hair and since it's enriched with vitamins and other ingredients, the solution is absorbed at the scalp level to benefit hair growth. Here are a few hair serums for hair growth and reducing greys.

1. SkynOptik Slay Gray Hair Defying Serum

This hair serum for grey hair will help give you a natural way of restoring the youthfulness of your hair by working from deep within your roots. With biotin active ingredients it can help prevent ageing and also strengthen the hair improving the antioxidant defence system of hair greying.

grey_hair_1.jpg

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

2. Rawesense Hair Serum 

This hair oil works to prevent premature greying of hair and also reduce hair fall. It shows positive results in 1-3 months and will definitely be your go-to hair serum for hair growth. Infused with herbs and natural oils, the ayurvedic formula makes the oil suitable for all hair types.

grey_hair_serum_2.jpg

Price: Rs 559

Buy Now

3. Amazing Greys Serum for Grey Hair

Grey hair is nothing but a loss of melanin in hair that is shed against damage from the sun and air and water pollution, causing dryness, breakage, yellowing of grey hair and fading of coloured hair. So whether you colour it or not, grey hair needs extra care which black hair products can’t give and this is the serum that can give you that oomph!

hair_grey_serum_3.jpg

Price: Rs 949

Buy Now

4. Professional The Fit Hair Serum

This hair serum is the perfect all in one solution that improves hair growth, strengthens the hair shaft and reverses greying. Enriched with proteins and vitamins, all you need is just two drops of it to massage your hair every night and watch the wonders it does yourself.

hair_serum4.jpg

Price: Rs 559

Buy Now

5. Bodywise Hair Fall Control Serum

Formulated from all plant-derived ingredients, this hair serum stimulates the scalp and nourishes the hair with protein and antioxidants. Due to this, this hair fall serum proves to be one of the most effective hair fall solutions for women. It also helps in minimising postpartum hair loss by replenishing the postpartum hair loss vitamins.

hairserum_5.jpg

Price: Rs 854

Buy Now

6. Beardhood Multi-Peptide Hair Growth Serum

This hair serum is formulated with ingredients that provide protein which acts on the roots and naturally increases the growth. The presence of ingredients like aloe vera and amla extract make the multi-peptide hair serum completely vegan, natural and toxin-free.

hair_serum_6.jpg

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

7. Anthi: Anti-Hair Thinning Hair Serum

The anti-thinning formulation helps thicken, stimulate hair growth and increase the hair density. The serum is formulated with potent plant extracts, pure essential oils, and naturally derived eco-certified ingredients, that help in reducing visible signs of hair thinning. 

hair_serum_7.jpg

Price: Rs 849

Buy Now

Try out these hair serums and let us know your experience in the comments below. Also, serum hair serum takes its own time to show its benefits. Consistent application can only win you darker and stronger hair.

 

FAQs

What is hair serum?
Hair serums are lightweight oil-like formulations that give your hair a boost of nourishment and finesse.
When to use hair serum?
It's ok to use a serum throughout the day to touch up the hair, but the initial application should be on clean hair.
Can I use hair serum on wet hair?
It is advised to use hair serum on clean and damp hair. Massaging your hair with the serum post-shower to lock in the benefits.
