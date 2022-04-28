7 Hair serum for grey hair: Grow your mane thicker, darker & healthier with THESE formulations

Grey hairs, hair thinning, intense hair fall, these are a few common hair problems that all of us might have gone through at some point in our lives or are dealing with now! Hair serum is the game changer! These hair serums function in the best possible way to provide nutrition and energise your hair thereby resolving all its problems. Scroll below to find a few target-specific hair serums that’ll help you grow healthy and strong hair.

Here are 7 hair serums for you:

Hair serum is a fine solution to tame frizzy hair and since it's enriched with vitamins and other ingredients, the solution is absorbed at the scalp level to benefit hair growth. Here are a few hair serums for hair growth and reducing greys.

1. SkynOptik Slay Gray Hair Defying Serum

This hair serum for grey hair will help give you a natural way of restoring the youthfulness of your hair by working from deep within your roots. With biotin active ingredients it can help prevent ageing and also strengthen the hair improving the antioxidant defence system of hair greying.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

2. Rawesense Hair Serum

This hair oil works to prevent premature greying of hair and also reduce hair fall. It shows positive results in 1-3 months and will definitely be your go-to hair serum for hair growth. Infused with herbs and natural oils, the ayurvedic formula makes the oil suitable for all hair types.

Price: Rs 559

Buy Now

3. Amazing Greys Serum for Grey Hair

Grey hair is nothing but a loss of melanin in hair that is shed against damage from the sun and air and water pollution, causing dryness, breakage, yellowing of grey hair and fading of coloured hair. So whether you colour it or not, grey hair needs extra care which black hair products can’t give and this is the serum that can give you that oomph!

Price: Rs 949

Buy Now

4. Professional The Fit Hair Serum

This hair serum is the perfect all in one solution that improves hair growth, strengthens the hair shaft and reverses greying. Enriched with proteins and vitamins, all you need is just two drops of it to massage your hair every night and watch the wonders it does yourself.

Price: Rs 559

Buy Now

5. Bodywise Hair Fall Control Serum

Formulated from all plant-derived ingredients, this hair serum stimulates the scalp and nourishes the hair with protein and antioxidants. Due to this, this hair fall serum proves to be one of the most effective hair fall solutions for women. It also helps in minimising postpartum hair loss by replenishing the postpartum hair loss vitamins.

Price: Rs 854

Buy Now

6. Beardhood Multi-Peptide Hair Growth Serum

This hair serum is formulated with ingredients that provide protein which acts on the roots and naturally increases the growth. The presence of ingredients like aloe vera and amla extract make the multi-peptide hair serum completely vegan, natural and toxin-free.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

7. Anthi: Anti-Hair Thinning Hair Serum

The anti-thinning formulation helps thicken, stimulate hair growth and increase the hair density. The serum is formulated with potent plant extracts, pure essential oils, and naturally derived eco-certified ingredients, that help in reducing visible signs of hair thinning.

Price: Rs 849

Buy Now

Try out these hair serums and let us know your experience in the comments below. Also, serum hair serum takes its own time to show its benefits. Consistent application can only win you darker and stronger hair.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Sale: Denim skirts that you need to raise the temperature a bit more this summer

Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum infused face serums that you must pick

White shoes for sneakerheads who are looking for a sporty style

Best wallets for women who love to keep their money safe and secured

Best analog watches that will accompany you forever

Best perfume brands

What is a smoothing conditioner?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Mothers Day 2022: 10 Useful gifts you can give your working mom