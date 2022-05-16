15 Sulfate-free shampoos to help preserve your hair’s moisture

Shampooing my hair is a weekend ritual. I love the smell of it and also felt like a diva while singing and lathering up the shampoo in the shower. But hair fall had me pause this fun. I tried out different shampoos and then came to know about sulfate-free shampoos and why blunder I have been doing without them in my hair care routine so far in life! Sulfate-free shampoos are typically the best type of shampoos one should use. Here we bring to you everything you need to know about these shampoos and also the 15 best sulfate-free shampoos to shop from.

Top picks from this article

1. Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner -- Buy Now

2. Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner Set -- Buy Now

3. Mokita Naturals Hair Thickening Shampoo -- Buy Now

4. Sulfate and Paraben Free Shampoo -- Buy Now

5. Pantene Sulfate Free Shampoo -- Buy Now

6. Sulfate free Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo -- Buy Now

7. Verb Ghost Shampoo -- Buy Now

8. L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Shampoo -- Buy Now

In this article

Why use sufate-free shampoos?

Benefits of sulfate-free shampoo

15 Sulfate-free shampoos

How to shampoo hair effectively

The term sulfate-free has become one of the hottest buzzwords in the industry. It has countless benefits and everyone who loves to shampoo their too often should consider opting for sulfate-free shampoo. Let us tell you why!

Sulfates are what make shampoo sudsy. They are a form of foaming agent that attracts both oil and water and causes lather. Sulfates allow grime and dead skin cells to be removed from your skin and scalp and washed away with water. You might now think, if that's the case, then sulfates are good. But no. The downside is that they can also strip natural oils from the scalp and hair. That can make hair dry and brittle. Frequent use can also fuel hair thinning and intense hair fall.

Now that we have established the importance of using sulfate free shampoos, let's see the benefits of it. Most people think that sulfate-free shampoos don't lather enough but that’s not the case, it does lather but comparatively, produce less lather during your hair wash.

One of the best benefits of sulfate-free hair washes is that it helps you avoid long-term exposure to possibly toxic chemical compounds.

They are also safe on the eyes and won’t cause any scalp and skin irritation. They don't produce an unpleasant burning experience if you get a bit of shampoo in your eye.

Sulfate-free shampoos are much milder and can help you control scalp inflammation.

It contains moisturization agents that soothe the scalp and make your hair shinier.

If you have dyed or chemically treated your hair, use a sulfate-free shampoo to breathe back life into your hair.

A good shampoo is required for healthy hair growth. We bring to you 15 amazing shampoos for you to pick from. Scroll on to shop your favourite sulfate-free shampoo!

1. Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

Here’s a no sulfate argan oil shampoo and conditioner set that nourishes your hair and makes them healthy from within. Researchers have found that shampoos containing sulfates and other harmful ingredients can cause itchy scalp, serious skin irritation and disease, hair loss and damage, and the ability to create nitrate compounds which have been linked to cancer and cell damage. This sulfate-free shampoo will definitely help control and smooth frizzy hair, leaving your hair silky smooth.

Price: $23.74

Buy Now

2. Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Whether you need quenching moisture for curly hair, protection for colour-treated hair, blowout cream or matte pomade, this soothing shampoo and conditioner set will get the job done perfectly. This nourishing blend with coconut milk, egg white proteins and coconut oil helps bring out your hair’s natural strength, elasticity, hydration and balance. Hair looks shiny and feels soft. Expect super shine and a subtle scent of coconut with every swish.

Price: $26.59

Buy Now

3. Mokita Naturals Hair Thickening Shampoo

This unisex shampoo has everything you are looking for strong and voluminous hair. It is specially formulated for healthy hair regrowth for men and women. A potential upgrade to your current hair loss shampoo. It helps repair damage and helps promote stronger, fuller and richer hair. Infused with 7 botanical extracts, this hair thinning shampoo deeply nourishes your hair from the roots to the tips.

Price: $22.75

Buy Now

4. Sulfate and Paraben Free Shampoo

This product does not contain Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, but instead, it contains SLSA. It is a common misconception that these ingredients are the same thing but they are entirely different. SLSA is a mild natural hydrophilic cleanser unlike the harsh stripping, cheaper sulfate. This shampoo and conditioner kit is perfect for color treated hair and will help keep the color strong and vibrant for much longer.

Price: $40.49

Buy Now

5. Pantene Sulfate Free Shampoo

This soothing shampoo's nutrient-infused formula combines a Pro-V blend of pro-vitamin B5, antioxidants and rose extract to help gently cleanse and invigorate dry hair without stripping it. It helps soothe and rehydrate hair so you can look your best with moisturized, petal-soft hair. One of the trusted Amazon reviewers says, “.I love the scent, I can smell it on my hair still 2-3 days after washing” on this product.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

6. Sulfate free Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

This sulfate free shampoo is suitable for all hair types and nourishes the hair with important vitamins. With its high content of antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin E, the benefits of Morrocan argan oil naturally help revitalize skin, increase hair’s elasticity and consistently restore shine to dull, lifeless hair. For anyone looking to bring moisture-rich healing, reduce flaking and dry scalp, and promote the growth of healthy strong hair, this is the right shampoo for you!

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

7. Verb Ghost Shampoo

Here’s one of my personal favourite! This vegan, color safe shampoo features moisturizing moringa oil that infuses the hair shaft with essential nutrients that naturally smooth frizz for all hair types. This weightless shampoo cleanses, conditions fine hair, protects color and leaves the hair tangle free. This formula was designed to smooth frizz and promote radiant shine. This shampoo is like a breath of fresh air in your shower.

Price: $20

Buy Now

8. L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Shampoo

his sulfate free shampoo has no salts or surfactants that can strip, dull and damaged hair. It is especially gentle on colored hair and nourishes your hair from within. With rosemary, this sulfate-free shampoo deeply replenishes dry hair with moisture, softness and luminous shine. It delivers the special care color-treated hair needs, to protect hair color week after week. Experience a purely sensorial lush, luxurious lather and a fresh aromatic fragrance that blooms.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

9. Tea Tree Triple Treat Invigorating Shampoo

Looking to rejuvenate, strengthen, and gorgeously restore your hair? Here’s soothing sulfate free shampoo that are perfect for those who need help with dandruff control. With cooling aloe vera and sage, the shampoo enhance shine and make your hair look alive. It is suitable for all hair types, effectively removing buildup without stripping color from hair. Also, it comes in a cute bottle you won’t mind putting front and centre in your shower.

Price: $14.24

Buy Now

10. Volumizing Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

One of the best ways to combat hair loss is to ditch artificial hair growth shampoo and conditioners with damaging sulfates and choose one with gentler more natural ingredients. This shampoo helps hair look fuller thanks to the impressive moisturizing properties of its featured natural ingredients which includes biotin. It can help transform your dull hair due to a rich panel of infused natural ingredients and essential oils that nourish from root to tip.

Price: $22.85

Buy Now

11. Dove Amplified Textures Sulfate-Free Moisturizing Shampoo

We love products from Dove for their high end quality and super soft moisturization. This sulfate free shampoo from Dove is for women and it adds hydration to curly and wavy hair for amazing body and bounce. It combines coconut oil for hair with other precious ingredients to deliver moisture and help nourish and repair curly or textured hair. This is exactly what you want to embrace your natural and unique texture, and give your hair an extra dose of care with every wash.

Price: $22.85

Buy Now

12. Love Beauty And Planet Delightful Detox

This charcoal and bergamot sulfate free shampoo removes excess dirt and oil, leaving you with clean hair and a cleansed scalp. This clarifying shampoo is infused with bamboo charcoal, known for its detoxifying properties. It is specially designed to remove buildup for clarified hair and a scalp detox. Sulfate-free can sometimes mean anti-lather, but this formula creates a satisfying foam that cleans down to the roots.

Price: $12.82

Buy Now

13. Nexxus Hair Color Assure Sulfate-Free Shampoo

This color safe shampoo extends color vibrancy for up to 40 washes and is a great shampoo for colored treated hair. This sulfate free shampoo for color treated hair is also a silicone-free shampoo and replenishes colored hair with nutrients lost during the coloration process. This color shampoo is safe for use on colored treated hair. Restore shine and enhance hair color for a vividly brighter look.

Price: $10.97

Buy Now

14. Dr. Teal's Spearmint Essential Oil Shampoo

Here’s the perfect shampoo you need to transform dull, limp hair into voluminous bouncy locks. Voluminous looks is always a dream for many. This shampoo with pea plant proteins helps strengthen, hydrate and care for your hair and will make that dream come true. The invigorating scent of eucalyptus and spearmint rejuvenates your senses and will also make you feel fresh and fine.

Price: $6.39

Buy Now

15. Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Shampoo

This sulfate free shampoo is infused with caffeine and ginseng and adds creamy, velvety moisture into dry, brittle hair to leave your hair feeling soft, silky, smooth and shiny. Packed with antioxidants to help both your hair and your scalp, this shampoo cleanses without stripping strands of color or essential oils. It also has Vitamin D to nourish each strand to rapidly promote longer, stronger, healthier-looking hair, adding suppleness to combat breakage and split ends and encourage growth.

Price: $7.79

Buy Now

Bathing or showering in hurry burry will give us no time to shampoo our hair properly. There’s a little more to it than wetting your hair, lathering up with shampoo and rinsing. After picking the right sulfate-free shampoo for your specific hair texture, here’s an easy trick that can help to ace this goal. Look for moisturizing conditioners to help keep the ends of your hair from splitting or drying out. Yes, always follow conditioning your hair after shampoo. Also, make sure not to wash your hair every day. Yes, you heard us right! Frequent washes can strip of your hair’s natural moisture. The optimal amount of time to wash your hair varies a little depending on your hair type.

Wet your hair

Apply your shampoo - not too much and not too little.

Massage your scalp but don't scrub it with your nails as it might induce dandruff.

Spend 1 to 2 minutes rinse your hair. Take time and do it thoroughly!

Follow it with conditioning your hair

Rinse again and dry your hair with a towel.

Investing in the right shampoo can help you in the long run. Hair is much more than a beauty feature. It can mean different things to different people and more or less, it’s always an extension of our personality and style. So to rock an amazing hair style and flaunt healthy and shiny hair grab your sulfate-free shampoo right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away